Ladies slo-pitch returns in Tillsonburg
Article content
The Tillsonburg Ladies Slo-Pitch League will be comprised of nine teams.
Advertisement
Article content
The teams are returning champs Indigo Lounge, runner-up Collins Harbour Marina and Resort (formerly United Rentals), Jays, High Lift Door, SOS Towing, Challengers, Marc’s Perkettes, Norfolk Electric and Smout Out Sirens.
Ladies slo-pitch returns in Tillsonburg Back to video
Games started last week.
Indigo Lounge 19, Norfolk Electric 7
Indigo: Tamarah Schultz 4-4, Belinda Loewen 3-4
Norfolk: Kaylee Kozak 2-3, Lyndsay Miller 2-3
Indigo scored six in their first two at-bats. Jen Mowatt and Tamarah Schultz each doubled in the first.
Collins Harbour Marina 28, Challengers 2
Collins: Tab Moulton 4-4, Jenn Dos Santos 4-4
Challengers: Susie Peters 2-2, Greta Martens 2-2, Justina Braun HR
Tracey Pressey drove in four for the winners. Kim King knocked in three.
Jays 21, SOS Towing 4
Jays: Melissa Hughes 4-4 HR, Heidi Hopper 4-4
SOS: Missy Stewart 2-3, Teri Joose 2-3
Melissa Hughes hit for the cycle and scored four runs for Jays.