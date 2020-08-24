Ward's Automotive undefeated in Men's B slo-pitch
Well, week two of Tillsonburg’s slo-pitch season is in the books as we enjoyed another beautiful week of summer weather. And everyone is adhering to the protocols to keep everyone safe!
Men’s A
Platinum Concrete Diamond Kings had a walk-off win over Bob’s Sister while Bob’s held off a late charge from Haines Roofing to win by one.
Platinum 27, Lounsbury 21
Platinum: Joe Thorburn 6-6, Aaron Laporte 6-6 2HR, Matt Heleniak 2HR, Steve Balazs-HR, Chris Sanders-HR
GC Lounsbury Dirty Mitts: Joe Fansher 4-4-HR, Tim Townsend 4-4 2HR, Stephen DeBlaire-HR, Thom Puhr-HR, Cheyne Sarafinchin-HR
Platinum 21, Bob’s 20
Platinum: Nathan Peacock 5-5 HR, Steve Balazs 3-4, Shawn Finch-HR, Heleniak-HR, Adam Thomson-HR, Tyler Lamb-HR
Bob’s: Bryan DeBlaire 5-5 2HR, Mike Supinski 5-5 HR, Josh Stubbs-2HR
Bob’s 32, Haines 31
Bob’s: Bob Evans 5-5 HR, Jason Ashton 5-6 HR, Stubbs-2HR, Steve Derks-2HR, Bryan DeBlaire-HR
Haines: Kyle Smith 7-7, Scott Harris 6-6, Dave Phillips-2HR, Tim Pressey-2HR, Kevin Harrop-HR
Haines 16, Platinum 11
Haines: Pressey 4-5 HR, Dave Van Wyk 4-5 2HR, Phillips-HR
Platinum: Finch 3-3, Trevor Oakes 3-4, Laporte-HR
Haines 19, Lounsbury 4
Haines: Harrop 4-4, Travis Horvath 3-4, Greg Buchner-HR, Pressey-2HR, Phillips-HR
GC: Townsend 2-3 HR, Trevor Stuyt-HR
Men’s B
Ward’s have yet to lose after recording victories over Chaos and Team Awesome.
Ward’s 20, Chaos 10
Ward’s: Braydon Rodgers 5-5 HR, Trevor Hawley 4-4 HR, Connor Smith-2HR, Brendon Velda-HR
Chaos: Dave Phipps 4-4, Nathan Boldt 3-4, R.J. Peters-HR
Smitty’s Electric 29, Awesome 16
Smitty’s: Nick Joesse 5-5, Kevin MacDonald 3-4, Johnny Klassen-3HR, Jesse Legg-2HR
Awesome: Marty Hawel 3-4, Dan McRae 3-3, James Murray-2HR, Martin Klassen-2HR, Shane Hall-HR
Chaos 27, Smitty’s 13
Chaos: Kevin Listar 5-5 HR, Joe Miller 5-5, Ryan Miller-HR, Phipps-HR
Smitty’s: Alex Dalby 3-4, Ross Groat 3-4, J. Klassen-HR
Ward’s 20, Awesome 14
Ward’s: Troy Lamoure 3-3, Gus Ford 3-4, Brendon Velda-2HR, Pat McElhone HR, Chad Ingalls-HR, Ryan Bruckler-HR
Awesome: Steve Smith 4-4, Dan Dietrich 3-4, Murray-2HR, Dan McRae-HR, Hall-HR, Hawel-HR
Men’s C
Sluggers continue to dominate the division with easy victories over Trophy Property Expos and Norfolk Electric.
Sluggers 28, Norfolk 13
Sluggers: Pete Dyck 4-4, Cameron Bueckert 4-4 2HR, Billy Redecop-2HR, David Berg-HR, Martin Fehr-HR, Nick Neufeld-HR
Norfolk: Logan Korten 3-3, Phil Beauvais 3-4, Keith McMerty-HR, Tom Gammage-HR
Sluggers 20, Trophy 5
Sluggers: Daniel Enns 4-4, David Berg 4-4 HR, Evan Bueckert-HR, Fehr-2HR
Trophy: Josh Dewatcher 3-3, Wil Hanson 2-2, Trevor Fleet-HR
Pelicans 32, Norfolk 15
Pelicans: Tyler Danbrook 6-6, Brandon Edward 5-5 HR, Adam Jensen-2HR, Andrew Kamenar 2HR
Norfolk: AJ Johnson 3-3 HR, Gerald Korten 3-3, Gammage-HR
Trophy 19, Pelicans 9
Trophy: Fleet 4-5, Christian Devlin 5-5, Jordan Bruckler-HR, Craig Robb-HR
Pelicans: Edward 3-4, Pat Dion 2-3
Men’s D
John Beere won a pair over Catlack Excavating and beat Bad News Bears to post an unbeaten record.
Beere 22, Catlack 14
Beere: Jason Verhegghe 4-4, Jesse Anderson 3-3, Cody Long-HR, Kevin Hollister-HR, Tim Minors-HR
Catlack: Cole Vuylsteke 3-4, Andrew Pocs 4-5
Beere 27, Bears 19
Beere: Bob Long 4-4, Kalvin Smith 4-4 HR, C. Long-HR, Minors-HR, Anderson-HR, Mark Carel-HR, Shawn Brooks-HR
Bears: Darryl Beattie 5-5 3HR, Scott Beattie 4-5, Dillon Terry-HR, Mike Evanitski-HR
Beere 21, Catlack 12
Beere: C. Long 4-4, Verhegge 3-4
Catlack: Pocs 3-4, Chad Vigar 3-4
Jokers 18, Bears 5
Jokers: Chris White 3-3, Josh Vandermeer 3-3, Ryan Copping (Gr Slam), Brent Schooley-HR, Rob Stortz-HR, Brian Simmonds-HR
Bears: D. Terry 3-3, Ryder Terry 2-3, D. Beattie-HR
Men’s E
Brew Jays won a close one over Crusaders, who won a low-scoring affair with Inner Bay Renos.
Crusaders 4, Inner Bay 2
Crusaders: David Klassen 2-2, Abe Hamm 2-2 HR, Henry Klassen-HR
Inner Bay: Josh Hollis 1-2
