Vickers leads High Lift Doors to victory

Congratulations to two women’s teams that competed in this past weekend’s Super Series at Slo-pitch City.

Aftershock won the Women’s B/C title with local player Amanda Stubbs part of the victors.

Fireball was the runner-up coached by local Jay Ashton and Crystal Haegens. The team included local players Kasey McKenzie, Kirby Steinhoff, Mel Gardner, Jenn Dos Santos and Janet Nagy.

Tillsonburg Ladies Slo-Pitch

The first half of the Ladies League schedule ended last Wednesday night. The league will now split into A and B division for the rest of the season.

In A it will be last year’s champs Indi Girls along with runners-up Collins Harbour Marina Resort, Jays and High Lift Doors.

The B division teams will be SOS Towing, Challengers, Norfolk Electric, Smout Out Loud Sirens and Marc’s Perkettes.

High Lift Doors 19, Smout Out Loud Sirens-6

High Lift: Jen Francis 3-3, Amber Campbell 3-3

Smout: Brit Forcuczi 2-2, Melissa Howe 2-2

Mandi Vickers had a big game belting a double and a pair of triples for High Lift.

Jays 15, Challengers 5

Jays: Steph Erdelac 4-4, Candi Obar 3-4, Maddi Obar HR

Challengers: Sara Klassen 3-3, Lisa Wall 3-4

Candi and Maddi Obar each hit triples for Jays.

SOS Towing 22, Norfolk Electric 20

SOS: Nicole Cuerrier 5-5, Lisa Warner 5-5

Norfolk: Jessica Piette 4-4, Lauri Whitbourne 4-4

Nicole Cuerrier and Lisa Warner each scored four runs.

Collins Harbour Marina Resort 24, Marc’s Perkettes 0

Collins: Anita Dahl 3-3, Kasey McKenzie 4-4, Janet Nagy 2HR, Kirby Steinhoff HR, Tracey Carruthers HR

Marc’s: Taylor Walker

Kasey McKenzie scored three runs to lead Collins in an order where everyone scored at least one run.