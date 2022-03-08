Tillsonburg Thunder open semifinal playoffs this weekend

Tillsonburg Thunder will be welcoming fans back to ‘The Thunderdome’ for playoff hockey on Saturday.

Western Ontario Super Hockey League (WOSHL) semifinals begin Friday for the Thunder when they travel to Strathroy for Game 1 in a best-of-seven series.

Game 2 will be played at the Kinsmen Memorial Arena in Tillsonburg on Saturday, March 12, with a 7:30 p.m. puck drop – and no vaccine passports are needed.

There will be a licensed Blue Line Club and snacks available.

“There’s going to be no easy wins the rest of the way, that’s for sure,” said Thunder GM Bill Ryan. “We’ll have to have full buy-in from all the players, good goaltending, good defence, and go from there.”

Admission is $10 per adult, 5-16 year olds $5, and children under 5 are free. Masks are still required.

The series continues March 18-19, with Tillsonburg on home ice for Game 4 on the 19th, then if necessary March 25-26. A date for Game 7, if necessary, in Strathroy is to be determined.

“This series is second seed vs third – we ended up grabbing the third seed,” said Thunder GM Bill Ryan, excited to see the first-ever WOSHL playoff games in Tillsonburg.

“Considering how much we struggled with injuries and people off with Covid and everything else around Christmas, we were happy to get third. We had a stretch where we had 10 players not available, regularly.”

Tillsonburg battled Stratford Fighting Irish down the stretch of a Covid-condensed schedule, finally edging out the Irish by two points with a 10-10-0 regular season record.

“It was a pretty good accomplishment,” said Ryan, noting they had critical back-to-back home ice wins – 4-1 over first-place Elora on Feb. 19 and 7-2 over Stratford on Feb. 26 with three short-handed goals in the regular season finale. They needed both two wins to lock up third place.