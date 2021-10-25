Tillsonburg Football Club is planning to operate indoor soccer for all ages this fall in a new location – At My Playground.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

And it all starts this coming weekend with the first groups on the pitch at 12 p.m.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Tillsonburg FC begins futsal leagues Back to video

“It’s not actually indoor soccer, it’s futsal,” said Tillsonburg FC’s Dan Oliveira. “We just say indoor soccer for convenience sake.”

It’s almost indoor soccer, but there are a few different rules. You can’t bank passes off the wall like you can in indoor soccer. It also uses a slightly smaller ball, size 4 compared to the outdoor size 5.

“The (futsal) ball has a lot more grip to it,” said Oliveira. “It’s way more controlling.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun, a lot of excitement. And a lot of just staying fit over the winter and keeping those touches on the ball.”

The youngest age group will be the 4-6 year olds who will play 20 Saturday mini games/training sessions between November and April. Registration is $50.

Youth soccer leagues will be set up for ages 7-9, 10-12 and 13-15. Each will have one-hour time slots on Saturdays, Nov. 1-Dec. 17. Registration is $50.

Coach volunteers are needed. There is a coach application link on the Tillsonburg FC website (tillsonburgfc.ca).

A co-ed adult rec league (ages 16-plus) will run Friday nights, Nov. 1-Dec. 17. Register your own team, or register as an individual ($60).

A competitive men’s league (16-plus) will tentatively run Mondays and Wednesdays ($60), Nov. 1-Dec. 17 depending on registration.

Proof of vaccination is required for anyone 12-and-older.

At My Playground is a multi-sport facility located at 60 Cedar Street (years ago known as the Special Events Centre). The plan is to put in artificial turf. Other sports, depending on the season, include baseball training, hockey training, golf, pickleball and more.