The Tillsonburg Thunder opened the 2021-22 Western Ontario Super Hockey League pre-season much as they finished their 2020 WOAA men’s hockey regular season – with a high-scoring victory over Elora Rocks.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“It’s new and exciting and fresh,” said Thunder coach Rob Hutchison after Sunday afternoon’s 8-7 overtime victory. “I think it’s going to take off really well with the closeness of the teams. I think it was an awesome start here today (in Stratford). It’s the beginning of something new and fresh for everybody. It’s going to be really exciting this year.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Thunder win first WOSHL exhibition 8-7 in overtime Back to video

Now playing in the new WOSHL, Elora and Tillsonburg met Sunday to open an exhibition double-header. Tillsonburg’s Braden Roberts scored the game winner 10 seconds into overtime to give Tillsonburg a thrilling 8-7 victory.

“It was a barn-burner … after about 22 minutes it was a barn-burner because our guys were getting kind of tired,” Hutchison laughed.

Both sides were “shaking off the rust,” said Hutchison, contributing to the high score.

“I think it was everybody, Elora and us, kind of getting some of the rust off and getting used to each other. We had a few guys from our normal line-up and a handful of new guys.”

The ‘rust’ had built up over the last year-and-a-half not playing hockey during the pandemic.

“It might have been longer for some guys depending how long they were out,” noted Hutchison. “Sixty minutes was kind of tough – we’ve been practising, but 50-minute practices, a little four-on-four or five-on-five. So it was just a combination, guys trying to get their legs back underneath them.”

Tillsonburg took an early 2-0 lead on back-to-back goals by Andrew Tapsell, who scored the first-ever WOSHL goal at 1:34. Elora got one back before the period ended.