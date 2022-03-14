Thunder take 2-0 semifinal lead

Tillsonburg Thunder opened its 2022 WOSHL semifinal playoffs Friday night with a 5-3 win in Strathroy.

The Thunder went up 2-0 in the series Saturday night with a 3-2 overtime win on home ice at the Kinsmen Memorial Arena.

Derek Slaght scored for Tillsonburg 4:17 into the extra period, assisted by Andrew Burns.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period – Brendan Barletta equalized for Tillsonburg – and Strathroy went up 2-1 in the second.

Strathroy’s Tom Jobson was serving a two-minute boarding penalty when Thunder’s Mitchell Fitzmorris converted the power play with four minutes left in third to force overtime.

Tom Ratchford (2), Fitzmorris, and Burns (2) picked up assists for the Thunder, who outshot Strathroy 38-33.

On Friday, Zac McQuade and Jake Brown scored to give Tillsonburg a 2-1 first-period lead. Cam Sault and Christo Curtis added second-period goals, and McQuade wrapped up Thunder scoring late in the third. Shots on goal were even at 30-30.

The best-of-seven series continues next weekend, March 18 at the West Middlesex Memorial Centre (7:30 p.m.) and Game 4 is Saturday, March 19 in Tillsonburg (7:30 p.m.).

Game 5 and 6, if necessary, are played March 25-26.