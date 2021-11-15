Thunder host Elora Saturday for ‘Hometown Hockey’ Night in Tillsonburg

Tillsonburg Thunder were ‘rocked’ on the road last Friday by the Elora Rocks.

Elora took a 3-0 first-period lead and never looked back in a 7-0 home ice victory.

On Saturday, Tillsonburg was doubled 4-2 by WOSHL league-leading Strathroy Jets at the Kinsmen Memorial Arena.

The Jets took a 2-0 first-period lead. Matt Pasztor, from Mike Findlay and Zak McQuade cut the lead to one early in the second, but Strathroy pulled ahead again quickly replying to Pasztor’s goal, and made it 4-1 with 7:25 left in the period.

Thunder captain Mike Findlay (Braden Roberts, Matt Pasztor) scored midway through a chippy third period (10 minor penalties and one 10-minute misconduct).

Strathroy outshot the Thunder 31-16.

Tillsonburg’s Nov. 20 home game against Elora (7:30 p.m.) will follow the Town of Tillsonburg’s Hometown Hockey fireworks at 7 p.m. in Memorial Park next to the Tillsonburg Community Centre.

Coming up on the Thunder calendar is Hockey Fights Cancer night on the 27th, the annual Teddy Bear Toss Night on Dec. 11 and Minor Hockey Night on Dec. 18.