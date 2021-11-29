The Tillsonburg Thunder posted a 12-1 WOSHL home-ice win against the Alvinston Killer Bees Saturday at the Kinsmen Memorial Arena.

The Thunder took a commanding 6-0 lead on goals by Matthew Weston, who had a pair, Mike Findlay, Mitch Green, Kurtis Christo and Braden Roberts. Four of the goals came within a span of two-and-a-half minutes.

Thunder holding Teddy Bear Toss Night on Dec. 11

Alvinston’s Bobby Zenick replied for the Killer Bees, but Roberts netted his second of the night to end the period with Tillsonburg leading 7-1.

Todd Ratchford’s second-period power-play marker gave the home side an 8-1 lead. He added a second goal in the third period.

Also scoring for Tillsonburg in the third were Kaine Geldar (even strength and power play) and Jake Brown, who is second overall in league goals and points.

Tillsonburg, third in the five-team WOSHL standings, improved to 6-6-0 at the midway point of the season. The Killer Bees are 0-12-0 so far.

Elora Rocks (10-1-0) and Strathroy Jets (8-1-2) continue to lead the league.

Tillsonburg travels to Stratford Saturday, Dec. 4 to meet the 4-5-1 Fighting Irish, then Elora on Friday, Dec. 10, returning to the Kinsmen Memorial arena to the annual Teddy Bear Toss Night Dec. 11 against Alvinston (7:30 p.m.). Bring a teddy bear or any stuffed toy to toss on the ice when the Thunder score their first goal on the 11 th – the stuffed toys are donated to The Salvation Army – Tillsonburg.