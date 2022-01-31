Thunder entering four-game home stand

The Kinsmen Memorial Arena reopened and the Tillsonburg Thunder begin their WOSHL regular season home stretch Saturday, Feb. 5 when they play host to the Alvinston Killer Bees at 7:30 p.m.

It’s the first of four consecutive Saturday home games for the Thunder in February before playoffs in March. The team had started their inaugural Western Ontario Super Hockey League season with an extended six-game road trip in October/November. In the revised 20-game schedule, it only made sense to finish it at home.

With playoffs soon on the horizon, the Thunder recently announced three player signings – two defencemen and a forward – and expect another goalie to be signed in the near future.

“I think we’re going to carry nine or 10 defencemen and four goalies,” said Thunder president/owner Mike Holly. “Usually we carry 7-8 (defencemen) and halfway through playoffs we’re down to three.”

Justin Abraham, 27, a ‘big, smooth skating, skilled defenceman,’ will wear No. 10. He comes to the Thunder with senior hockey experience in OHA AAA and WOAA AA. He also captained a Sutherland Cup winner in Junior B.

Described as a ‘fast and skilled defenceman,’ Andrew Burns, 24, played CIS university hockey at Carelton, and in the OHL with the Windsor Spitfires (three-and-a-half seasons) and Kitchener Rangers.

Forward Cameron Sault is a 35-year-old veteran. The former pro also played more than 200 WOAA games where he averaged more than a point per game.

“He (Sault) is a sniper, a real good sniper,” said Holly. “We’re pretty excited about him coming on.”

The Thunder will not be releasing any players before playoffs. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on sports, teams now have a limit of 30 skaters, plus goalies.