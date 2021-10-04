Thames Valley will not participate in WOSSAA, OFSAA

Thames Valley Regional Athletics (TVRA) has made the decision to only play regionally among schools in London, Middlesex, Elgin and Oxford Counties for the fall season with the primary focus of re-engaging students in athletics.

Thames Valley high schools will not participate in WOSSAA and OFSAA competition for the fall season.

As of Monday, Glendale High School had a senior girls basketball team (Oct. 13), senior boys volleyball team (Oct. 13), and junior football team (Oct. 7) ready to start weekly games during the fall season.

Thames Valley says the main focus will be on “skill development and interschool play” within TVRA, which is made up of members from five different school boards. All partner boards support extracurriculars of fully vaccinated students and have a similar process in place.

It was stated in an Oct. 4 media release that “Thames Valley’s primary focus is the health and safety of participants, volunteers, and staff. Currently, some athletic associations have not mandated the same public health standards regarding vaccination of student-athletes, volunteers and officials. Competing with other school boards outside TVRA and travelling to other locations in Ontario does not support safe regional play at this time.”

TVRA will provide more information about the winter season as it becomes available.