‘Tailgate curling’ returns for mixed bonspiel in Tillsonburg

The Tillsonburg Curling Club is back in action and recently held its first bonspiel of the season, which was a great success.

The fourth annual Grey Cup Warm-up Open Mixed Bonspiel ran on Saturday, Nov. 27, helped by two wonderful sponsors, E.E. McLaughlin Ltd. and Zeplyn Enterprises Inc.

Even under COVID precautions and protocols we managed a full draw where half the teams were out-of-towners and the other half from the home club.

After some early morning tailgating the teams took to the ice sporting their football jerseys and looking to score a TD in each end! When they came off the ice, the winners’ scores were separated by only three-and-a-half points. The teams were back on the ice for the second game after some socializing and ‘football food’ during the break. Teams were well matched with some close games happening on the ice.

In the end, the out-of-town teams were the top scorers and were awarded the trophies. The Can/Am Cowboys with Jonathan and Kathryn Peter of Norwich and Jeff and Catherine Fox of Fairview PA prevailed in their game against the TBurg Ticats and were the top two-game winners. Sid Abrams, sponsor of the Zeplyn Enterprises Trophy and the bonspiel, was on hand to award the trophy to the team.

The Norwich Tailgaters team of Dave Janssens, Ellen Burke, Gayle Topham and Zach Burke were the victors in a tight game against fellow Norwich Curling Club curlers, the Norwich Norsemen. They were awarded the E.E. McLaughlin Trophy by bonspiel convener Nora Peter.

The curlers would like to express their deep appreciation to our main sponsors Zeplyn Enterprises and E.E. McLaughlin Ltd. for their continued support. Several local businesses also donated draw prizes to the bonspiel, and we are grateful for your continued generosity. Thanks go out to all the club volunteers and curlers who also helped to make this spiel a success. You rock!