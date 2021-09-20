Successful weekend for local slo-pitch players

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

At the Slo-pitch Ontario Super Series Provincial Championships, Fireball captured the Ladies B title going unbeaten and mercying their opponent in the final. The team is coached by local Jay Ashton and featured players from the Collins Harbour Marina Resort squad – Kasey McKenzie, Kirby Steinhoff, Crystal Haegens, Jenn Dos Santos and Mel Gardner. The team played with a lot of heart and determination.

Pandas won the Men’s B title, winning in the second championship title game. A stalwart performance by pitcher Darren Pace, and solid base hitting from Josh Stubbs and Kevin Harrop led to the team’s success.

Phoenix, featuring Shannon O’Neill and Mel Taylor from Collins Harbour, and Kathy Vanderven, Jess Anseeuw and Mel Dunn from Indi Girls had an impressive showing earning second place honours in Ladies C at SPO.

High-Lift Door was the runner-up in Ladies D at the SPN Championships in Niagara Falls.

Men’s A

Two unexpected sweeps in Men’s A as Courtland Landscape and Grounds and Foldens Machine Works will meet in this year’s final. The series commences Tuesday on Annandale 3 at 9 p.m.

Foldens outslugged Haines Roofing 40-25 in the series clincher. Courtland completed their sweep of G.C. Lounsbury winning by four and eight respectively.

Game 2

Courtland Landscape and Grounds 22, G.C. Lounsbury 18

Courtland: Tyler Lamb 4-4 4HR, Adam Thomson 4-5 HR, Trevor Oakes 4-5 HR, Nathan Peacock HR

GC: Cheyne Sarafinchin 4-4 HR, Steve Deblaire 4-4 2HR, Trevor Stuyt 2HR