Sluggers offence explodes in 24-7 win

Article content Congrats go out to the teams that competed in this past weekend’s Super Series at Slo-pitch City.

Article content Pandas won the Men’s C, and Tillsonburg players Darren Pace, Josh Stubbs and Kevin Harrop are part of the winning squad. The Pandas played nine games in total winning five on the Sunday. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sluggers offence explodes in 24-7 win Back to video Men’s A Courtland Landscape and Grounds won a pair in the Tillsonburg Men’s Slo-Pitch League last week to move into a tie for second with G.C. Lounsbury. G.C. doubled first place Haines Roofing. G.C. Lounsbury 30, Haines Roofing 15 GC: Travis Nikin 5-5, Sean Miller 5-6 Haines: Kyle Smith 4-5, Kevin Harrop 4-5 G.C. put this one away with a nine-run close-out seventh. Leadoff batter Travis Nikin reached six times and scored five runs. Courtland Landscape and Grounds 24, Foldens Machine Works 13 Courtland: Shawn Finch 5-5, Joe Thorburn 5-6, Aaron Laporte 3HR Foldens: Steve Derks 3-4, Darren Pace 5-5, Mike Wencel 2HR, Bryan Deblaire HR Courtland, despite playing with just eight, collected a big win over Foldens. Aaron Laporte led with a pair of three-run homers and a solo shot. Courtland 14, Ward’s Automotive 13 Courtland: Chris Van Parys 4-4, Brooks Schnarr 3-4 HR, Nathan Peacock HR Ward’s: Mike Zilke 4-4 2HR, Connor Smith 3-4 2HR, Chad Ingalls HR Courtland erased a five-run deficit scoring eight over their final two at-bats. Chris Van Parys scored the game’s winning run. Men’s B The Sluggers ran roughshod over Smitty’s Electric. Miller Remodelling mercied Hit N Run to remain unbeaten and Team Awesome picked up the other B victory scoring late to defeat Hit N Run.

Article content Sluggers 24, Smitty’s Electric 7 Sluggers: Daniel Enns 4-4 HR, Pete Dyck 3-3, David Berg 2HR, Evan Bueckert HR, Billy Redecop HR, Nick Neufeld HR Smitty’s: Dom Falkins 2-2, Doug Falkins 3-3, Jesse Legg HR Sluggers had their explosive attack on display. Everyone in the order had at least two hits and scored one run. David Berg hit a pair of three-run round trippers. Team Awesome 20, Hit N Run 15 Awesome: Logan Crawford 4-5, Derek Buchner 5-5 HR, Shaine Hall HR Hit N Run: Diedrich Klassen 4-5 HR, Franky Klassen 4-4 Team Awesome took over the lead in the middle innings. Derek Buchner had a three-run homer in their four-run sixth. Miller Remodelling 20, Hit N Run 2 Miller: Dave Phipps 4-4, Ryan Miller 4-4 2HR, Matt Ungar 2HR, Randy Miller HR, Nathan Boldt HR, Ben Boldt HR Hit N Run: Aaron Andres 2-2, Diedrich Klassen 2HR This one was over early as Miller hit their limit of homers by the fourth. Ryan Miller homered twice and scored four runs. Men’s C Pelicans defeated Morrison Realty Expos for a third straight game winning by two in yet another close encounter between the top two C teams. They also mercied John Beere and Morrison did the same to Jokers. Pelicans 22, John Beere 7 Pelicans: Adam Jensen 4-4, Robert Verhoeve 4-4, Nick Barnim HR, Rob Down HR John Beere: Cody Long 2-3, Shawn Brooks 2-4 Nick Barnim was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle for Pelicans. Pelicans 24, Morrison Realty 22 Pelicans: Nick Barnim 4-5, Chris Parker 4-4, Jeff Cadotte 2HR, Steve Leacock HR, Andrew Dawson HR

Article content Morrison: Keith Agnew 5-5, Christian Devlin 4-5 HR, Craig Robb 3HR, Jayden King HR Pelicans stole another away from Expos in the seventh inning, rallying for six seventh-inning runs with Jeff Cadotte’s three-run homer being the winning blow. Morrison Realty 28, Jokers 3 Morrison: Andrew Garnham 5-5, Dave Weaver 4-4, Craig Robb – grand slam Jokers: Shaine Jensen 3-3, Ryan Copping 3-3 Craig Robb led the winners with a grand slam and nine runs batted in. Men’s D Flying Flamingos won a close one over Bad News to tighten up the standings in the D loop. Brew Jays remained unbeaten after mercying Tillsonburg Fire Safety/RNA Automotive and winning a close one over J/E Bearing. Bears upset second place Tillsonburg Fire Safety/RNA Automotive. Bad News Bears 20, Tillsonburg Fire Safety/RNA Automotive 2 Bears: Scott Beattie 4-4, Cole Palen 4-4 RNA: Kyle Mudford 2-3 It was no contest for Bad News Bears against an eight-man RNA squad. Cole Palen and Scott Beattie each crossed four times for Bears. Flying Flamingos 13, Bears 9 Flamingos: Jay Whyte 4-4 HR, Josh Hollis 4-4, Jesse Hiebert HR Bears: Scott Beattie 3-4 HR, Jordan White 2-3 HR Flamingos were led by a five RBI performance from Jay Whyte. Brew Jays-15, J/E Bearing 12 Brew Jays: Kenny Mahler 3-3, Devon Schultz 4-4 2HR, Bryan Granger HR, Steve McKibbon HR J/E: Michael Hill 5-5, Andrew Finch 3-4 Devon Schultz homered twice and drove in four. Brew Jays 20, Fire Safety/RNA 2 Brew Jays: Dan Konrad 3-3, Gary Csoff 5-5 RNA: Justin French 2-3 Brew Jays’ Devon Schultz drove in five runs. Fire Safety/RNA 27, Bears 11 RNA: Jared Harden 5-5, Dave Pocius 5-5 Bears: Cole Palen 3-4, Michael White 3-4 Justin French, Chris MacDonald and Jarek Harden all scored four runs for the winners.

