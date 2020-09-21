Slo-pitch playoffs shaping up

This was a very sad week in Tillsonburg slo-pitch after learning of the passing of Randy Zylstra. He had played for Bob’s Sister (Robert Q Travel) the last couple of seasons and was very well known in the slo-pitch community.

Last week there was a moment of silence observed in the games between Smitty’s Electric and Ward’s Automotive, and Bob’s Sister and Platinum Concrete, with his #93 jersey hanging in his honour.

The A Division regular season has been completed with just a handful of games left to play in the other divisions. There will be one-game semifinals followed by best-of-three finals.

A Division

Bob’s Sister won both games last week to capture first in the division, winning in walk-off fashion over Platinum Concrete on Tuesday and by 14 over G.C. Lounsbury Dirty Mitts, halting a five-game winning streak. G.C. had beaten Haines Roofing by 11 the previous night. Haines scored a big win over Platinum.

Bob’s Sister and Platinum will meet in the one semifinal while G.C. and Haines will clash in the other.

Bob’s 26, G.C. Lounsbury 12

Bob’s: Josh Stubbs 5-5, Steve Derks 5-5 HR, Billy Wilson HR, Ryan Black HR, Bob Evans HR

GC: Kent Collings 3-3, Colin McDonald 3-3, Jarrett Anderson HR, Tim Townsend 2HR, Trevor Stuyt HR

Bob’s 24, Platinum 23

Bob’s: Ryan Black 4-4 3HR, Steve Derks 4-4 HR, Mike Wencel HR, Billy Wilson HR, Clayt Stubbs HR

Platinum: Tyler Lamb 5-5, Steve Balazs 4-5, Aaron Laporte HR

Haines 27, Platinum 10

Haines: Dave VanWyk 5-5 2HR, Chris Durham 4-5 2HR, Dave Phillips HR, Tim Pressey HR, Travis Horvath HR

Platinum: Matt Heleniak 4-4, Joe Thorburn 3-4, Tyler Lamb HR, Shawn Finch HR

B Division

Ward’s Automotive will be the top seed even after being mercied by second-place Smitty’s Electric last week.

Ward’s will take on Chaos while the other semifinal will pit second-place Smitty’s against Awesome.

Smitty’s 20, Ward’s 5

Smitty’s: Adam Smith 3-3, Dave Mathews 3-3, Johnny Klassen HR

Ward’s: Gus Ford 3-3, Zach Dewachter 2-2

Awesome 14, Chaos 12

Awesome: Jordan Rooke 3-3, Dan Dietrich 4-4, Steve Voth HR, Jon Nunn HR, Mike Burgess HR, Shane Hall HR

Chaos: Ryan Carroll 3-4, Cory Smith 4-4, Nathan Boldt HR

C Division

The Pelicans ended Trophy Property Expos’ chances of finishing first, defeating them by three last Friday night. Expos had given themselves a chance mercying Norfolk Electric.

Sluggers will claim first as they won three of four meetings with Expos and will play Norfolk in one semi. Expos and Pelicans will meet in the other.

Pelicans 19, Expos 16

Pelicans: Ryan Verbuyst 4-4, Chris Parker 3-4, Adam Jensen HR, Steve Leacock HR, Nick Wilson HR

Expos: Trevor Fleet 4-4 HR, Wil Hanson 4-4 HR, Andrew Garnham HR, Spencer Meron HR

Expos 21, Norfolk 6

Expos: Dave Weaver 4-4, Craig Robb 4-4

Norfolk: Damion Bancroft 2-3, Gerald Korten 2-2 HR

D Division

John Beere collected a big victory over Jokers to clinch first and beat Brew Jays in a close affair.

Jokers defeated Catlack Excavating to secure second.

Semifinals will be Catlack vs John Beere and Bears vs Jokers.

John Beere 23, Jokers 12

Beere: Jason Verhegghe 5-5 HR, Bob Long 4-5, Mark Carel HR

Jokers: Ryan Copping 4-5 HR, Chris White HR

Beere 13, Brew Jays 11

Beere: Kalvin Smith 4-4, Rick Pihokker 3-3, Cody Long HR

Brew Jays: Mike Haeggens 3-4, Devon Schultz 3-4 2HR

Jokers 23, Catlack 18

Jokers: Wes McDougall 5-5, Brian Simmonds 5-5 HR, Ryan Copping 2HR, Josh Vandemeer HR, Chris White HR

Catlack: Andrew Pocs 4-5, Cole Vuylsteke 3-4, Mike VanWynsberghe 3HR, Justin French HR, Devon MacDonald 2HR, Kevin Greenhead HR

Bears 19, Inner Bay Renos 14

Bears: Darryl Beattie 4-4, Dillon Terry 4-4

Inner: Jeff McKay 4-4, Craig Boucher 4-4

E Division

Crusaders continue to run away with the division with just two losses. They beat two D division opponents last week including first-place John Beere.

Crusaders 15, Inner Bay 0

Crusaders: Abe Bartsch 3-3, John Bueckert 3-3, Daniel Klassen HR

Inner: Josh Hollis 1-2, Dan Issac 1-1

Crusaders 25, Catlack 8

Crusaders: John Klassen 4-4, Corny Dyck 4-4, Daniel Klassen HR

Catlack: Devon MacDonald 4-4, Kyle Mudford 4-4, Mike VanWynsberghe HR

Crusaders 19, John Beere 15

Crusaders: Jake Klassen 4-4, John Bueckert 4-4, Benny Sawatzy HR, Abe Bartsch 2HR

Beere: Cody Long 4-4, Rick Pihokker 4-4, Jason Verhaegghe HR, Kalvin Smith HR