Slo-pitch moves into ‘stretch drive’

Two players succumbed to their fights with cancer this past week.

Laurie Loughrin was a long-time member of our slo-pitch community and she fought a long hard battle with cancer.

I always remember Lou or 8’s for her competitive spirit on the diamond and her love for the game whether it be playing on a ladies or co-ed team. She will be greatly missed by her family and her adopted Wildcats family and all of her friends and anyone that made her acquaintance. The Ladies League will pay tribute to her at Monday night’s games by honouring her with a moment of silence simultaneously on Ann2 and 3 and later at Kiwanis. Come out and honour her memory!

The other that passed was not from here but touched a lot of local players’ hearts from here. John Brown, or JB as he was commonly known, also lost his battle with cancer. He was very well known across the province and I believe throughout Canada. I met him along with my ladies team while attending Nationals in Calgary. He was playing on a Men’s Masters team and from this event many of the Ladies became great long-time friends. Any slo-pitchers playing in the major tournaments knew him well and showed much love and support towards him during his courageous battle.

What stood out to me the most upon reading his obituary was his commitment to supporting so many great causes and charities and his unselfishness. RIP JB16.

Men’s A

We are into the stretch drive now as the five teams battle for the four available playoff spots!