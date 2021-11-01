Show your appreciation for veterans, first responders at Thunder home opener

Tillsonburg Thunder hockey fans will be able to see the team play their WOSHL 2021-22 home opener Sunday, Nov. 7 at the Kinsmen Memorial Arena.

It’s a special night for the Thunder, as their players and management will be honouring Tillsonburg Legion Br. 153 veterans before the game.

It is also First Responder Night – the Thunder have invited (free of charge) staff from Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital and Alexandra Hospital, Oxford County Paramedic Services (EMS), OPP, and Tillsonburg Fire and Rescue Services.

“We want people to come and show their appreciation to all the first responders and what they have done for us,” said Thunder owner/president Mike Holly. “Hopefully we’re turning a page now with (COVID-19 restrictions) opening up in the spring.”

The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. according to WOSHL, however TMHI’s Bob Tansley Memorial AE minor hockey tournament wraps up Sunday (final game at 5 p.m.) so the Thunder puck drop might be slightly delayed.

COVID-19 protocol will be followed to enter the east side of the Tillsonburg Community Centre (the sliding glass doors will be the entry point). Contact tracing information (name and phone number for the community centre) and proof of double vaccination are necessary according to Ontario law.

“It might take a little bit longer to get people in,” said Holly. “We know screening is going to slow things down, but we’re going to do our best to get everybody in as soon as possible.”

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids.

It will be a licenced event – alcoholic beverages are limited to the Marwood Lounge.