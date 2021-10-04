Senior Men’s League closing day at The Greens at Renton

The weather was perfect at The Greens at Renton for the closing day golf game on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

A season of 17 weekly games was enjoyed by 77 active members. The closing day was celebrated with closest to the pin holes and a hole in one prize of $10,000. Lunch followed in the marquee with social distancing.

The Senior Men’s League has four committee members including Steve Palango, who said grace before the meal, and Ed Griffin who was the emcee. Bob Chapman spoke of the handicap system and Steve talked about the stats on the money winners. Paul Moffatt arranged the schedule of games and was the communications point person.

The general manager, Brad Halyk, talked about the brand new electric carts with the GPS system that acts like a personal caddy. Steve Williams, co-owner of the golf course, thanked the members for a successful season and said how much he enjoyed playing in the league.

Numerous prizes were awarded, followed by the annual trophy, which was the highlight of the season. This trophy was presented to the league champion Mike Willoughby by Steve Williams.

Members gave a boisterous thanks to co-owners Steve Williams and Don Skye for their generous and wonderful support. All members are looking forward to next season.

If you are interested in joining the league at The Greens at Renton on Tuesday mornings next season, call the Pro Shop at 519-426-3308 and leave your name and email address. You will be contacted by one of the committee members.