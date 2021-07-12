Red Sox return in Tillsonburg

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Organized by player/manager Kevin Listar, the men’s baseball team played its first game of the Southern Counties season last Friday, winning 6-0 at Sam Lamb Field against another local ‘reborn’ team, Walsingham Senators.

A new franchise, Listar said it was important to honour the old.

“The Red Sox means something in town,” said Listar, who played his minor baseball in Tillsonburg.

“The Lambs started something, and obviously it’s called Sam Lamb Field. They started this team, and to me it meant a lot. I approached Tyler (Lamb) and I asked if I could keep that going – and he was more than happy to – he sold me the jerseys at such a good price to help us in our first year. And that meant the world.”

The new Red Sox have roots from three teams. Most of the players were part of the Delhi team, along with players from an Ingersoll team that played in Tillsonburg a few years ago.

They supplemented those groups with homegrown talent Friday night including TMBI grads Jeff Prouse, Josh Vaters and Brendan DeClark.

“And then we’ve got two guys from Brantford,” Listar noted.

“So we’re just a collab of teams and, more importantly, friends. We’ve got a couple 20 year olds, most of us are mid-20s to around 30, and we’ve got a couple older guys too. We’ve got our veterans.”

Listar received the blessing and cooperation from the Lamb and Partlo families, who started the Tillsonburg Red Sox in the 1970s, along with baseball-owner advice.

Former Red Sox and Old Sox catcher/pitcher Trevor Lamb, Sam’s grandson, was the plate umpire for Friday’s game, which started with the Red Sox plating its first three batters – Rob Verhoeve, Listar and Braydon Verschueren – to take a 3-0 first-inning lead. Justin Wierenga later scored on a fourth-inning Josh Vaters home run.