Men’s slo-pitch begins in Tillsonburg

TMSPL president Chris Parker says, “Tillsonburg Men’s Slo-Pitch League is happy to be given the opportunity to return to the diamond this year.

“The biggest hurdle for TMSPL this year was the uncertainty and not knowing when we would be able to take the fields. We were in constant contact with Town of Tillsonburg staff and Slo-Pitch National throughout the whole pandemic and are thankful that our return to play policies were strong enough to support getting back on the diamond. The main goal is to keep our players and their families safe while being able to get out of the house and return to some normalcy.

“A huge shoutout goes to all of our team sponsors who have stuck with teams through difficult financial times. So if you get the opportunity, get out and support the many businesses that contribute to our league. We will be playing a 12-game regular season and a single elimination playoff round, which should lead to some of the most exciting games we have seen.”

The league will consist of 19 teams. The season commenced last Tuesday night. The Ladies’ season will return next year.

Men’s A

Bob’s Sister 15, G.C. Lounsbury Dirty Mitts 14

Bob’s: Jayson Ashton 4-4 3 HR, Bob Evans 3-3 HR, Josh Stubbs HR, Logan Kloet HR

GC: Colin MacDonald 3-3, Greg Onaitis 3-4, Trevor Stuyt 2HR, Stephen DeBlaire HR, Cheyne Sarafinchin HR.

Bob’s Steve Derks had a walk-off base hit.

G.C. Lounsbury 14, Bob’s 11

GC: Sean Miller 4-4, Joe Fansher 3-3 HR, Thom Puhr HR, Trevor Stuyt HR

Bob’s: Bryan DeBlaire 4-4 HR, Jayson Ashton 4-4 HR, Ryan Black HR

G.C. plated nine runs over two at-bats.

Platinum Concrete Diamond Kings 17, Haines Roofing 7

Platinum: Aaron Laporte 4-4 HR, Adam Thomson 3-4

Haines: Tim Pressey 3-4, Kyle Smith 3-4 HR

Platinum’s DJ Schnarr and Aaron Laporte each scored three runs.

Men’s B

Ward’s Automotive 10, Smitty’s Electric 9

Ward’s: Jeff Prouse 2-2, Braydon Rodgers 3-4, Brandon Velda HR

Smitty’s: Kyle Nesbitt 3-3, Johnny Klassen 2-3

Trevor Hawley scored Ward’s winning run.

Team Awesome 15, Chaos 8

Awesome: Jordy Thompson 3-3, Dan Dietrich 4-4, Shane Hall HR

Chaos: Brent Kenney 3-3, Nathan Boldt 3-4 HR, Ryan Miller HR

Leadoff batter Dan Dietrich scored three runs.

Smitty’s Electric 22, Team Awesome 21

Smitty’s: Derek Elliott 2-2, Scott MacIntyre 3-3, Doug Falkins HR, Johnny Klassen HR

Awesome: Steve Voth 4-4 HR, Martin Klassen 2HR, Shane Hall 2HR

Dave Mathews doubled in the winning run.

Men’s C

Sluggers 26, Trophy Property Expos 12

Sluggers: David Berg 6-6 HR, James Dyck 5-5, Evan Bueckert 2HR, Cameron Beuckert HR, Jamie Dyck HR, Daniel Enns HR

Trophy: Trevor Fleet 6-6 2HR, Greg Fleming 5-6

Everyone in Sluggers’ order scored at least one run.

Sluggers 20, Pelicans 14

Sluggers: Evan Beuckert 4-4, John Peters 3-3, Frank Harms HR, Daniel Enns HR, James Dyck HR

Pelicans: Adam Jensen 4-4, Kevin Buchner 4-4

Sluggers plated seven in their final two at-bats.

Norfolk Electric 22, Pelicans 21

Norfolk: Christian Bevan 5-5, Phil Beauvais 3-3, Logan Korten HR

Pelicans: Chris Parker 3-3, Kevin Buchner 3-3, Robert Verhoeve HR, Steve Leacock HR, Matt Summers HR, Branden Edwards HR

A five-run sixth won it for Norfolk.

Trophy Property 8, Norfolk Electric 7

Trophy: Dave Weaver 4-4, Adam Devlin 2-4, Trevor Fleet HR

Norfolk: Keith McMerty 3-3, Phil Beauvais 2-2

Dave Weaver scored two runs for Trophy.

Men’s D

Brew Jays 33, Inner Bat Renos 16

Brew Jays: Gary Csoff 5-5 HR, Cody Haegens 4-4, Devon Schultz 2HR, Mike Haegens 2HR, Derek Laforge HR, Tom Csoff HR

Inner Bay: Chaz McMillen 4-4 HR, Craig Boucher HR, Mike Hill HR

Devon Schultz and Mike Haegens each homered twice and doubled.