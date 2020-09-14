Logjam in Men’s A slo-pitch
We are nearing the end of our shortened Tillsonburg Men’s Slo-pitch regular season. The start up has been very successful and a special thanks goes out to those who have umpired and to our umpire assigner Kurt Vaughan, our executive, and our president Chris Parker.
A Division
G.C. Lounsbury Dirty Mitts have won four straight and now all teams in the division are tied for first with 5-5 records.
Bob’s Sister 20, Haines Roofing 19
Bob’s: Steve Derks 3-4, Bryan Deblaire 4-4 HR, Josh Stubbs HR, Billy Wilson HR, Logan Kloet HR, Clayt Stubbs HR, Mike Supinski HR
Haines: Andrew Burns 4-4, Travis Horvath 4-4 HR, Scott Mudford HR, Dave Phillips HR
Mitts 10, Platinum Concrete 5
Mitts: Travis Nikin 2-3, Stephen Deblaire 2-3, Thom Puhr HR
Platinum: Joe Thorburn 3-4, Darryl Vandendriessche 3-4
Mitts 19, Platinum 12
Mitts: Cory Smith 3-4, Greg Onaitis 2-3, Trevor Stuyt HR, Stephen Deblaire HR, Thom Puhr HR, Tim Townsend HR
Platinum: Trevor Oakes 4-4, Matt Heleniak 3-4, Kale Bilger HR
Bob’s 28, Haines 10
Bob’s: Bryan Deblaire 5-5 3HR, Steve Byron 4-4, Josh Stubbs HR, Billy Wilson HR, Logan Kloet HR, Jason Ashton HR
Haines: Kyle Smith 3-3, Travis Horvath 3-3, Dave Van Wyk HR, Dave Phillips HR, Tim Pressey HR
B Division
Ward’s clinched first after a close win over Team Awesome. Smitty’s won a pair to stay two games up on Awesome.
Smitty’s Electric 12, Chaos 10
Smitty’s: Brett Sinden 2-3, Derek Elliott 3-3, Jesse Legg HR
Chaos: Randy Miller 3-4, Chase Corbiel 3-4
Smitty’s 16, Awesome 13
Smitty’s: Mike Schmeltz 3-3, Justin Wood 4-4 HR
Awesome: Matt Davis 3-4, Martin Klassen 4-4 HR, Steve Voth 2HR, Jon Nunn HR
Ward’s 7, Awesome 5
Ward’s: Mike Mudford 2-2, Chad Ingels 2-3
Awesome: Martin Klassen 3-3 HR, Jordy Thompson 3-3
C Division
Sluggers won a pair including one over Trophy Property Expos to capture the season series. Expos walked it off against Pelicans and Pelicans mercied Norfolk Electric.
Sluggers 29, Norfolk 9
Sluggers: Cam Bueckert 5-5, Evan Bueckert 5-5 HR, Frank Harms HR
Norfolk: Keith McMerty 2-2
Pelicans 26, Norfolk 9
Pelicans: Matt Summers 5-5, Ryan Verbuyst 4-4, Steve Leacock HR, Robert Verhoeve HR
Norfolk: Logan Korten 2-2, Phil Beauvais 3-3
Trophy 9, Pelicans 8
Trophy: Adam Devlin 3-3, Cam Cluett 3-3, Matt McQueen HR
Pelicans: Chris Parker 3-4, Steve Leacock HR, Robert Verhoeve HR
Sluggers 24, Expos 18
Sluggers: Pete Dyck 6-6 HR, Cam Bueckert 5-6, Frank Harms HR, Daniel Enns HR, David Berg HR, Willy Dyck HR
Expos: Spencer Meron 5-5, Jayme Wallace 4-5 HR, Greg Fleming
D Division
John Beere and Jokers are battling it out for first at six wins apiece. John Beere has played one less game.
Bad News Bears 25, Jokers 22
Bears: Mike Evanitski 4-5, Darryl Beattie 5-5
Jokers: Brian Simmons 5-6, Scott Freeman 3-4, Chris White HR
John Beere 21, Jokers 17
John Beere: Shaun Elliott 5-5, Theo Karagis 5-5, Shawn Brooks HR
Jokers: Josh Vandemeer 4-5 HR, Brian Simmons 4-5 HR, Ryan Copping HR,
Jokers 16, Bears 8
Jokers: Brian Simmonds 4-5, Josh Vandemeer 3-4 HR, Russell Morgan HR, Chris White HR
Bears: Steve Vandergulik 2-2, Jordan White 4-4 HR, Andrew Cummings HR
Catlack Excavating 27, Bears 26
Catlack: Chris MacDonald 5-5, Chad Vigar 4-5
Bears: Ryder Terry 5-5, Michael White 5-5
Jokers 23, Inner Bay Renos 20
Jokers: Rob Stortz 4-4, Wes McDougall 4-4, Chris White HR
Inner: Josh Hollis 5-5, Jeff McKay 5-5
E Division
Inner Bay picked up their first victory of the season edging Brew Jays.
Inner 23, Brew Jays 22
Inner: Craig Boucher 4-4, Dan Isaac 3-4, Brad Wentzel 2HR, Chaz McMillen 2HR
Brew Jays: Mike Haegens 4-4, Josh Knoflack 4-5
