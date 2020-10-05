John Beere scores miraculous comeback

We were hoping to have completed our Tillsonburg slo-pitch season this past week but Mother Nature failed to cooperate. Hopefully this week’s weather will be on our side!

The executive had to make a tough decision to cancel last Thursday and did so without bias. Unfortunately you cannot please everyone and… all I can say is there is always room in our group for more if you would like to volunteer!

A Division

The final series between G.C. Lounsbury and Platinum Concrete commenced last Tuesday night under beautiful conditions.

Platinum put seven up to open the game, G.C. tied it by the fifth and led by one after six complete. Platinum started the seventh plating six. Adam Hunter hit a two-run homer in the rally and Scott Balazs had a two-run triple. G.C. fought back in their half highlighted by Stephen DeBlaire’s three-run homer but they came up one run short.

Platinum 19, G.C. 18

Platinum: Joe Thorburn 4-5, Kieran Taylor 4-4, Aaron Laporte HR, Adam Hunter HR

GC: Trevor Stuyt 3-3 HR, Cheyne Sarafinchin 3-4, Stephen DeBlaire HR, Kent Collings HR, Tim Townsend HR

B Division

It was all Team Awesome in the opener as they mercied Chaos in five. Awesome put up seven in two of their five at-bats and belted out a dozen extra base hits. Everyone in the order had at least two hits. Jon Nunn and Martin Klassen each hit two homers.

Awesome 24, Chaos 7

Awesome: Jon Nunn 4-4 2HR, Mike Burgess 3-3, Shane Hall HR, Martin Klassen 2HR, Steve Smith HR

Chaos: Ryan Carroll 3-3, Cory Smith 2-2, Nathan Boldt 2HR, Dave Phipps HR

C Division

Sluggers trailed 15-4 after four complete to Trophy Property Expos. They outscored them 14-3 over the final three winning it with a five-run seventh.

Cam and Evan Bueckert each homered and doubled twice for the winners. Wil Hanson was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle for Expos.

Sluggers 19, Trophy 18

Sluggers: John Peters 4-4, David Berg 3-4 HR, Evan Bueckert 2HR, Cam Bueckert 2HR, Frank Harms HR

Trophy: Andrew Garnham 3-3, Spencer Meron 4-5, Keith Agnew HR, Wil Hanson HR, Greg Fleming HR

D Division

It was the week of come-from-behind winners as John Beere spotted Jokers an 18-run lead into the fourth. They battled back scoring seven in each of their final three at-bats, and limited Jokers to just one in the miraculous comeback. Ten of their 11 batters crossed the plate twice over the final three.

John Beere 21, Jokers 19

John Beere: Bob Long 4-4, Shawn Brooks 3-4 HR, Cody Long HR, Kalvin Smith HR, Tim Miners HR

Jokers: Matt Freelan 4-4, Wes McDougall 4-4, Chris White 2HR, Brandon Pyette HR, Brian Simmonds HR, Scott Freeman HR, Ryan Copping 2HR

E Division

It will be Brew Jays taking on Crusaders for the title after Brew Jays mercied Inner Bay Renos last Tuesday night. Devon Schultz led the winners with a grand slam and eight runs driven in. Tom Csoff homered twice and drove in five.

Brew Jays 26, Inner Bay 3

Brew Jays: Tom Csoff 4-4 2HR, Devon Schultz 4-4 HR, Gary Csoff HR

Inner: Brad Wentzell 2-2, Mark Biro 2-2