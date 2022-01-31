Beau Jelsma has been on a tear in the Ontario Hockey League.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

From Jan. 16 to 27, the 17-year-old Barrie Colts rookie from Delmer, Ont., who began his minor hockey career in Tillsonburg, had a six-game scoring streak that included goals in four consecutive games and his first OHL hat trick scoring three goals against Owen Sound on the 27th.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

tap here to see other videos from our team. Try refreshing your browser, or Jelsma’s loving every moment in the OHL Back to video

In that six-game stretch Jelsma had seven goals and four assists. As of Monday his season totals, so far, were 34 games played, 15 goals, 10 assists, 25 points, 16 PIM and plus 10.

“I’m playing with some really good guys – we’ve got a good connection going there with (Ethan) Cardwell and (Declan) Mcdonnell,” said Jelsma last week. “We just seem to be in the right spot at the right time.”

Since Jan. 16, the Colts, fifth in the 10-team Eastern Conference, are 5-2-1.

“We didn’t have the start we wanted,” said Jelsma, “but we kept with it and kept working hard. We have a really good hockey team. From right before the break until right after the break I think we were on a six-game winning streak.”

Drafted by the Colts 55th overall in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection Draft, Jelsma came into the 2021-22 season playing on the fourth line at training camp.

“I just worked hard and I was fortunate enough to move up in the line-up. I was on third line for a while.”

It was a huge step and really different, he said, going from the Buffalo Junior Sabres and Brantford U16 AAA in 2019-20 to Barrie this season.

He scored his first OHL goal in his ninth game.

“I was getting the opportunity, I just couldn’t get it in. You’ve just got to get that first one. Once I got that one (against Mississauga on Oct. 29) it seemed like I got a lot more comfortable. There’s bigger guys out there and you’re playing in front of a lot bigger crowds, but I feel really comfortable now. I’m playing hockey, so I know what to do.