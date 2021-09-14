There will be a new champion in Tillsonburg Ladies A Slo-pitch this year after Jays eliminated defending champs Indi Girls, sweeping them two straight.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

First place Collins Harbour Marina Resort swept High-Lift Door, mercying them in their decider last week.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Jays upset defending champions Back to video

Game 2

Collins Harbour Marina Resort 23, High-Lift Door 6

Collins: Kasey McKenzie 5-5, Lauren Duffy 4-4

High-Lift: Keri Sunderland 3-3, Jen Francis 2-2

Lauren Duffy had a big night doubling, tripling while driving in six for Collins.

Game 2

Jays 9, Indi Girls 8

Jays: Becky Dancy 3-3, Steph McDonald 3-3, Maddi Obar HR

Jays scored three seventh-inning runs to win it.

Ladies B

SOS Towing mercied Smout Out Loud in the opener of their series.

Norfolk Electric won a close one over Challengers beating them by two.

Game 1

SOS Towing 17, Smout Out Loud Sirens 2

SOS: Kendyl MacIntyre 3-3, Vanessa Lively 2-2

Smout: Crystal Ball 2-2, Melissa Howe 2-2

Kendyl MacIntyre scored three runs for SOS.

Game 1

Norfolk Electric 11, Challengers 9

Norfolk: Jessica Piette 3-4, Melissa Douglas 3-4

Challengers: Susie Peters 3-4, Susie Enns 2-3

Norfolk won it in the seventh with a four-run rally. Melissa Douglas had a double in the rally.