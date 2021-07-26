High Lift Doors edge Challengers

Ladies

Last year’s Tillsonburg Ladies Slo-Pitch finalists met for the first time this season and Collins Harbour Marina Resort emerged with a five-run victory over Indi Girls.

Jays knocked off Collins Harbour last Wednesday remaining the only unbeaten team. Jays also swept a double-header over Norfolk Electric and Marc’s Perkettes on the Monday night.

Indi Girls mercied Marc’s Wednesday. High Lift Doors won a close one over Challengers and SOS Towing mercied Norfolk Electric. Challengers and SOS each mercied Smout Out Sirens.

Jays 8, Collins Harbour Marina Resort 4

Jays: Denise Pelletier 3-4, Maddi Obar 2-2

Collins: Tracey Carruthers 3-4, Shannon O’Neill 2-3

Denise Pelletier held Collins off the board till the fifth. She got some strong outfield play from Steph Erdelac.

Collins 17, Indi Girls 12

Collins: Mel Taylor 4-4, Kirby Steinhoff 3-4

Indi Girls: Tamarah Schultz 4-4, Kaitlin Kloet 3-4

The game see-sawed back and forth. Collins took over the lead for good courtesy of a six-run sixth. Mel Gardner doubled in the rally.

Jays 24, Marc’s Perkettes 0

Jays: Kirstie Jones 4-4, Melissa Hughes 3-3, Candi Obar HR

Marc’s: Julia Cabral 3-3

Jays plated six in all four at-bats. Kirstie Jones and Melissa Hughes reached scored three runs.

Jays 25, Norfolk Electric 15

Jays: Kayla Bond 4-4, Steph MacDonald 4-4, Candi Obar HR, Maddi Obar HR

Norfolk: Melissa Douglas 5-5, Laurie Whitbourne 5-5

Jays scored 16 runs late to overtake Norfolk. Maddi and Candi Obar homered in the late rally.

Indi Girls 28, Marc’s 5

Indi Girls: Julie Marissen 5-5, Tena Bueckert 5-5

Marc’s: Lindsay Varro 2-3

Tena Bueckert reached and scored all five times.

High Lift Doors 11, Challengers 9

High Lift: Jen Dahl 4-4, Danielle Swart 3-3

Challengers: Javenia Harder 3-4, Arminia Redecop 3-4

Challengers rallied late but High Lift Doors held on for the win. Nancy Texieria’s two-run single was the game winning hit.

SOS Towing 22, Smout Out Sirens-2

SOS: Claire Barker 4-4, Lacey Harchirak 4-4

Smout Out: Merysa Darand 2-2, Becky Caza 2-2

Shanna Wellink and Claire Barker each doubled and scored four runs for SOS.

Challengers 15, Smout Out 1

Challengers: Susie Peters 3-3, Arminia Redecop 3-3

Smout Out: Kim Hurd 2-2

Justina Braun, Greta Martens and Trudy Klassen hit triples for Challengers.

High Lift 9, SOS Towing 6

High Lift: Amber Campbell 4-4, Mandi Vickers 4-4

SOS: Elisha Duyvestijin 4-4, Terri Joosse 4-4

Amber Campbell scored two runs.

High Lift 18, Norfolk 5

High Lift: Jen Cadman 3-3, Monica Barnes 3-4

Norfolk: Kaylee Kozak 2-2

Jenny Butt, Jen Cadman and Monica Barnes scored three runs each for High Lift Doors.

