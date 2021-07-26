High Lift Doors edge Challengers

Try refreshing your browser.

Last year’s Tillsonburg Ladies Slo-Pitch finalists met for the first time this season and Collins Harbour Marina Resort emerged with a five-run victory over Indi Girls.

Jays knocked off Collins Harbour last Wednesday remaining the only unbeaten team. Jays also swept a double-header over Norfolk Electric and Marc’s Perkettes on the Monday night.

Indi Girls mercied Marc’s Wednesday. High Lift Doors won a close one over Challengers and SOS Towing mercied Norfolk Electric. Challengers and SOS each mercied Smout Out Sirens.

Jays 8, Collins Harbour Marina Resort 4

Jays: Denise Pelletier 3-4, Maddi Obar 2-2

Collins: Tracey Carruthers 3-4, Shannon O’Neill 2-3

Denise Pelletier held Collins off the board till the fifth. She got some strong outfield play from Steph Erdelac.

Collins 17, Indi Girls 12

Collins: Mel Taylor 4-4, Kirby Steinhoff 3-4

Indi Girls: Tamarah Schultz 4-4, Kaitlin Kloet 3-4

The game see-sawed back and forth. Collins took over the lead for good courtesy of a six-run sixth. Mel Gardner doubled in the rally.

Jays 24, Marc’s Perkettes 0

Jays: Kirstie Jones 4-4, Melissa Hughes 3-3, Candi Obar HR

Marc’s: Julia Cabral 3-3

Jays plated six in all four at-bats. Kirstie Jones and Melissa Hughes reached scored three runs.

Jays 25, Norfolk Electric 15

Jays: Kayla Bond 4-4, Steph MacDonald 4-4, Candi Obar HR, Maddi Obar HR

Norfolk: Melissa Douglas 5-5, Laurie Whitbourne 5-5

Jays scored 16 runs late to overtake Norfolk. Maddi and Candi Obar homered in the late rally.

Indi Girls 28, Marc’s 5

Indi Girls: Julie Marissen 5-5, Tena Bueckert 5-5

Marc’s: Lindsay Varro 2-3

Tena Bueckert reached and scored all five times.