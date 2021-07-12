This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content Well we finally were able to get both slo-pitch leagues up and running this past week in Tillsonburg but Mother Nature spoiled the party on two of the nights.

Article content Lots of excitement for players though as they finally got out to play the sport they love. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Exciting start for men’s slo-pitch Back to video Men’s A Folden Machine Works, Courtland Landscape and Grounds and Ward’s Automotive all were able to get two games in last week. Foldens won over G.C. Lounsbury Dirty Mitts and Ward’s, Courtland also defeated Ward’s but lost to Haines Roofing. Foldens Machine Works 16, G.C. Lounsbury Dirty Mitts 8 Foldens: Steve Derks 3-4, Josh Stubbs 3-4, Jay Ashton HR, Logan Kloet HR Lounsbury: Cheyne Sarafinchin 3-3, Jarrett Anderson 2-3 HR, Thom Puhr HR Foldens scored runs in every inning, Josh Stubbs crossed the plate three times. Haines Roofing 31, Courtland Landscape and Grounds 22 Haines: Kevin Harrop 5-5 HR, Dave Phillips 5-5 HR, Martin Klassen HR, Johnny Klassen HR, Chris Durham HR Courtland: Chris VanParys 5-5 HR, Steve Balazs 4-6, Adam Thomson HR, Scott Balazs HR, Matt Heleniak 2 HR, Trevor Oakes HR This slugfest produced 11 homers between the two sides. Dave Phillips and Kevin Harrop were each a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. Foldens 20, Ward’s Automotive 11 Foldens: Bryan Deblaire 5-5 HR, Matt Evans 4-5, Bob Evans 3 HR, Mike Wencel HR, Ryan Black HR, Logan Kloet HR Ward’s: Trevor Hawley 3-3, Brendon Velda 3-4 HR, Connor Smith 2 HR Foldens’ Bob Evans showed his son how it’s done banging out three homers. Courtland Landscape 16, Ward’s 5 Courtland: Adam Thomson 4-4, Darryl Vandendriesche 4-5, Aaron Laporte HR Ward’s: Chad Ingels 3-4, Trevor Hawley 2-4

Article content The top two in the winner’s order, Adam Thomson and Scott Balazs, each scored three runs. Men’s B Sluggers won in their debut in B division knocking off last year’s playoff champs Team Awesome. Miller Renovation also defeated Awesome while Hit N Run closed out the week with a mercy of Smitty’s Electric. Hit N Run 23, Smitty’s Electric 4 Hit N Run: Frank Klassen 5-5, Diedrich Klassen 4-4 HR, Jacob Klassen HR Smitty’s: Justin Wood 3-4, Adam Smith 3-4 No contest in this one as Hit N Run got two hits each from 10 of their 11 batters. Diedrich Klassen hit for the cycle. Miller Renovation 26, Team Awesome 11 Miller: Matt Ungar 5-5, Ryan Miller 5-5 Awesome: Shane Hall 3-4, Rob Smith 3-4 Miller’s Matt Ungar crossed the plate four times. Sluggers 24, Awesome 12 Sluggers: Willy Dyck 4-4, Martin Fehr 4-4 HR, Nick Neufeld HR, Frank Harms HR, Daniel Enns HR, Billy Redecop, Nick Neufeld HR Cam Bueckert had three doubles and Daniel Enns was a double shy of hitting for the cycle for Sluggers. Men’s C Pelicans won twice last week including a one-run victory over Morrison Realty Expos. They also mercied Jokers. Jokers and John Beere each split on the week. John Beere came from behind to defeat Norfolk Electric while Jokers mercied John Beere. John Beere 16, Norfolk Electric 12 Beere: Jesse Anderson 4-4, Bob Long 4-5, Tim Miners HR Norfolk: Tom Gammage 4-4, Chris Brown 3-4 A six-run seventh completed the come from behind victory. Jesse Anderson and Carey Winkworth each scored three runs on the night.

Article content Jokers 27, John Beere 11 Jokers: Brian Simmonds 5-5, Russell Morgan 5-5 HR, Chris White 2 HR, Ryan Copping 2 HR, Brent Schooley 2 HR Beere: Cody Long 3-3, Shaun Elliott 3-4 Jokers went yard seven times. Ryan Copping and Brent Schooley each drove in five. Pelicans 28, Jokers 12 Pelicans: Nick Barnim 5-5 2HR, Rob Down 4-4, Jeff Cadotte 3HR, Adam Jensen HR Jokers: Dave Froese 2-3 HR, Chris George 2-3, Rob Stortz HR, Brent Schooley HR Jeff Cadotte had a big night for Pelicans homering three times while driving in 10. Pelicans 11, Morrison Realty Expos 10 Pelicans: Chris Parker 4-4, Tyler Danbrook 3-3 Morrison: Andrew Garnham 4-4 HR, Jayden King 3-4 HR, Wil Hanson HR Pelicans took over the lead with a five-run sixth, Kevin Buchner had a two-run triple in the rally. Expos replied with three in the seventh but came up one shy. Men’s D RNA Automotive/Tillsonburg Fire and Safety won all three games. They had to pull it out in the seventh to defeat Flying Flamingos. They also beat last season’s champions Crusaders and Brew Jays. Bad News Bears mercied Flamingos and Brew Jays defeated Bears and Crusaders. Brew Jays 20, Bad News Bears 1 Jays: Josh Knoflock 4-5, Ryan Hutchinson 3-3 Bears: Scott Beattie 2-2, Jordan White 2-2 Josh Knoflock scored four runs for Brew Jays. Jays 14, Crusaders 8 Jays: Kenny Mahler 3-4, Tom Csoff 3-4, Dylan Cremery HR Crusaders: John Bueckert 3-3, Jacob Klassen 3-4 Dylan Cremery homered and doubled. Bears 25, Flaming Flamingos 3

Article content Bears: Michael Evanitski 4-4, Michael White 4-4 Flamingos: Craig Pettit 2-3, Chris Steel 2-3 Bears’ Michael Evanitski scored four runs. RNA/Fire 28, Flamingos 27 RNA: Justin French 6-7, Devon MacDonald 5-6 Flamingos: Jesse Hiebert 4-5, Josh Hollis 4-5 Chad Vigar scored the game’s winning run. RNA/Fire 20, Crusaders 7 RNA: Chad Vigar 5-5, Mike Vanwynsberghe 4-5 Crusaders: David Klassen 3-4, Abe Bartsch 3-4 Everyone in the winner’s lineup scored at least one run. RNA/Fire 12, J/E Bearing and Machine Ltd 8 RNA: Kyle Mudford 3-4, Justin French 3-4 J/E: Craig Boucher 3-4, Darren Swick 3-5 A five-run fourth led to RNA’s win.

