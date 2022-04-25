Elora wins first WOSHL championship

Elora Rocks have won the 2022 WOSHL inaugural playoff championships taking Game 6 in Tillsonburg 3-2 on Saturday night.

In a must-win game for the Tillsonburg Thunder, who twice took one-goal leads. Brendan Barletta opened the scoring on a first-period power play, and Elora’s Alex Utley evened at 1-1 five minutes later.

Mitchell Fitzmorris connected on a second-period power play to give Tillsonburg a 2-1 lead, and Steven Dol equalized on a short-handed breakaway 1:44 later.

Both teams had quality opportunities in the third – and goalposts. Elora’s Charlie Stephens scored the series-winner on a power play with seven minutes left to play and the Rock held on to lift the first Sleeman Cup.

“It was a great series,” said Tillsonburg coach Rob Hutchison. “We battled hard and on any given night it was anybody’s game, I think, and it came across that way.”

Tillsonburg and Elora split the opening weekend games – Elora on 7-5 on home ice, Tillsonburg replied with a 7-6 win at the Kinsmen Memorial Arena.

They also split the second weekend in the best-of-seven, both teams winning 5-4 on home ice.

“It was just ‘who got the lucky shot, the lucky bounce,’” said Hutchison. “We were right there. It is what it is and it could have been anyone’s win on any night.”

Tillsonburg lost Game 5 in Fergus Friday night after taking a 2-0 second-period lead on goals by Brendan Barletta and Jake Brown. Cam Sault assisted on both.

Elora came from behind with three late goals in the final six minutes, including the 3-2 game winner by Utley with 1:02 left to play. Stephens notched two goals for Elora.