Delhi Raiders claim Mud Jug bragging rights

The Delhi Raiders ended Week 2 of the local high school football season alone in first place by virtue of a 19-0 win over the Simcoe Sabres in the teams’ annual Mud Jug game on Oct. 1.

Conditions for football were anything but muddy this day, with brilliant fall sunshine and warm temperatures throughout. Instead of the teams slip-sliding their way to a sloppy finish, the Raiders flashed some precision play en route to a convincing win.

Raiders coach Dave Leatherland has logged nearly 25 years at the helm of the Delhi football program. At the end of Friday’s match, he demonstrated why he’s universally regarded as a class act.

Friday’s result was the Sabres’ second straight shutout to start the season and Leatherland knew his cross-county rivals could do with some encouragement.

When the teams lined up at centre field afterward, Leatherland gave the Sabres a pep talk from his side of the 50-yard line, telling them they put in a good effort and encouraging them to continue working on their plays.

“Good luck Sabres with the rest of your season,” Leatherland said.

As for his team’s performance, Leatherland is pleased to have two wins in two starts considering how many new players he has to work with.

“There is so much teaching to do with the full year off and no junior football,” he said. “So many young players who want to play but they have no experience. It’s fun to see the improvement in the kids. This is what high school football is about – seeing the smiles on the faces of the kids.”

Large crowds attended the games on Oct. 1. The day started with the Wolves of Waterford District High School playing host to the Holy Trinity Titans of Simcoe. Leatherland suspects the turnout had something to do with the normalcy a fall game of football represents after more than a year of pandemic living.