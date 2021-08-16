Collins Harbour Marina Resort doubles Jays

Ladies A

Last Wednesday’s action was wiped out by rain.

Indi Girls mercied High-Lift Door last Monday. Collins Harbour Marina Resort beat the Jays by the identical score the Jays had beaten them earlier.

Indi Girls 15, High-Lift Door 2

Indi Girls: Kathy Vanderven 3-3, Tena Bueckert 2-2, Amanda Stubbs HR

High-Lift: Jen Francis 2-3, Amber Campbell 2-3

Tamarah Schultz hit consecutive doubles for Indi Girls. Amanda Stubbs had a homer and two doubles.

Collins Harbour Marina Resort 8, Jays 4

Collins: Tracey Carruthers 2-3, Kasey McKenzie 2-3

Jays: Steph Erdelac 3-3, Heidi Hopper 2-3

Kirby Steinhoff drove in three for the winners. Mel Gardner had a triple.

Ladies B

The Challengers beat Smout Out Loud Sirens by six.

Challengers 11, Smout Out Loud Sirens 5

Challengers: Trudy Klassen 3-4, Lisa Wall 3-3

Smout Out: Jen Grzech 3-3, Ashley Boutin 2-2

Trudy Klassen had a two-run triple for Challengers.

