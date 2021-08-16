Collins Harbour Marina Resort doubles Jays
Ladies A
Last Wednesday’s action was wiped out by rain.
Collins Harbour Marina Resort doubles Jays
Indi Girls mercied High-Lift Door last Monday. Collins Harbour Marina Resort beat the Jays by the identical score the Jays had beaten them earlier.
Indi Girls 15, High-Lift Door 2
Indi Girls: Kathy Vanderven 3-3, Tena Bueckert 2-2, Amanda Stubbs HR
High-Lift: Jen Francis 2-3, Amber Campbell 2-3
Tamarah Schultz hit consecutive doubles for Indi Girls. Amanda Stubbs had a homer and two doubles.
Collins Harbour Marina Resort 8, Jays 4
Collins: Tracey Carruthers 2-3, Kasey McKenzie 2-3
Jays: Steph Erdelac 3-3, Heidi Hopper 2-3
Kirby Steinhoff drove in three for the winners. Mel Gardner had a triple.
Ladies B
The Challengers beat Smout Out Loud Sirens by six.
Challengers 11, Smout Out Loud Sirens 5
Challengers: Trudy Klassen 3-4, Lisa Wall 3-3
Smout Out: Jen Grzech 3-3, Ashley Boutin 2-2
Trudy Klassen had a two-run triple for Challengers.