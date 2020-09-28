Chaos upsets Ward’s Automotive in semifinals
This coming week should be the culmination of the Tillsonburg Slo-Pitch season.
Best-of-three finals will be played Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The A, B and C championships will be played on Annandale 3 with D and E divisions competing on Kiwanis.
A Division
Platinum Concrete rallied late to knock off first-place Bob’s Sister in one semifinal and G.C. Lounsbury Dirty Mitts won easily over Haines Roofing in the other. The final will pit second-place G.C. against fourth-place Platinum.
Platinum 27, Bob’s 14
Platinum: Aaron Laporte 5-5, Kieran Taylor 4-4, Adam Thomson HR, Trevor Oakes HR, Tyler Lamb HR, Matt Heleniak HR, Kale Bilger HR, Shawn Finch HR
Bob’s: Josh Stubbs 3HR, Bryan DeBlaire 3-4, Darren Pace 2HR, Ryan Black HR, Mike Wencel HR
Platinum scored 14 runs in their final two at-bats.
G.C. 25, Haines 15
G.C.: Justin Miller 3-3, Travis Nikin 3-4, Trevor Stuyt HR, Jarrett Anderson HR, Colin MacDonald HR, Thom Puhr HR, Tim Townsend HR
Haines: Kyle Smith 4-4 HR, Travis Horvath 4-4 HR, Jake Klassen HR, Kevin Harrop HR, Greg Buchner HR
Sean and Justin Miller and Colin MacDonald all reached and scored in three consecutive at-bats.
B Division
Chaos upset top seeded Ward’s Automotive in the first B semifinal and third-place Team Awesome outslugged second-place Smitty’s Electric on Friday. The best-of-three final will feature the two bottom seeds.
Chaos 30, Ward’s 23
Chaos: Nathan Boldt 6-6 HR, Dave Phipps 5-6 2HR, Randy Miller HR, Justin Clapdorp 2HR, Ryan Carroll HR
Ward’s: Ryan Bruckler 4-4, Brett Parsons 4-4, Brayden Rodgers 2HR, Connor Smith 2HR, Brandon Velda 2HR
Leadoff batter Nathan Boldt was the catalyst reaching and scoring six times.
Awesome 31, Smitty’s 20
Awesome: Martin Klassen 6-6 2HR, Dan Dietrich 5-5, Mike Burgess HR, Jon Nunn HR, Steve Voth HR, Derek Burgess HR
Smitty’s: Johnny Klassen 4-4, Doug Falkins 4-4 2HR, Ross Groat HR, Jesse Legg HR
C Division
It will be a rematch of last year’s semifinal as Trophy Property Expos and Sluggers will contend. Sluggers easily defeated Norfolk Electric in one semi and Trophy spotted Pelicans an early seven-run lead before outscoring them 18-0 after that.
Regular Season
Pelicans 27, Sluggers 26
Pelicans: Nick Wilson 4-4, Robert Verhoeve 4-4 HR Sluggers: Nick Neufeld 5-5, Cam Beuckert 4-5, Pete Dyck 3HR, Frank Harms HR, Evan Beuckert HR
Trophy 21, Norfolk 6
Trophy: Jayme Wallace 4-4, Matt McQueen 4-4, Andrew Garnham HR, Greg Fleming HR
Norfolk: Damion Bancroft 3-3, AJ Johnson 2-2
Semifinals
Sluggers 18, Norfolk 8
Sluggers: Martin Fohr 3-4, Pete Dyck 2-3, Evan Bueckert HR, Cam Bueckert HR
Norfolk: Tom Gammage 3-4, Damion Bancroft 3-4
Pete Dyck and Cam Bueckert each crossed three times.
Trophy 18, Pelicans 7
Trophy: Dave Weaver 3-4, Trevor Fleet 4-4, Spencer Meron HR, Wil Hanson HR
Pelicans: Matt Summers 2-3, Adam Jensen 2-3
Trophy played some excellent defence behind the pitching of Trevor Fleet.
D Division
The top two seeds advanced to the final. John Beere won by nine over Catlack Excavating while second-place Jokers advanced winning by three over Bad News Bears.
Regular Season
Catlack 20, Brew Jays 11
Catlack: Andrew Pocs 5-5, Brady Silverthorne 4-4
Brew Jays: Josh Knoflock 4-5, Tom Csoff 3-4
John Beere 40, Inner Bay Renos 20
Beere: Bob Long 7-7, Shaun Elliott 7-7, Kalvin Smith HR, Theo Karagis HR, Cody Long 2HR, Shawn Brooks HR, Jason Verhaegghe 2HR
Inner: Mark Pressey 4-4 HR, Craig Petit 3-4, Jeff McKay 2 HR, Craig Boucher HR
Jokers 29, Catlack 12
Jokers: Wes McDougall 5-5, Scott Freeman 4-5, Brandon Pyette HR, Rob Stortz 2HR, Brian Simmonds HR, Ryan Copping HR, Chris White HR
Catlack: Justin French 3-4, Kevin Greenhead 4-5, Mike VanWynsberghe 2HR, Chad Vigar HR
Wes McDougall had five hits and scored five for Jokers.
Semifinals
John Beere 23, Catlack 14
Beere: Bob Long 5-5, Kalvin Smith 4-5, Shawn Brooks HR, Cody Long HR
Catlack: Justin French 4-4, Kyle Mudford 4-5, Chad Vigar HR
Pitcher Bob Long helped his own cause reaching and scoring five times.
Jokers 18, Bears 15
Jokers: Russell Morgan 4-4, Matt Freelan 4-4, Chris White HR, Ryan Copping HR
Bears: Ryder Terry 3-3 HR, Steve Vandegulik 3-3 HR, Jordan White HR, Dillon Terry HR, Scott Beattie HR
Matt Freelan led the Jokers with a triple and three singles.
E Division
Brew Jays and Inner Bay meet in the semifinals Tuesday. The winner will play Crusaders.
