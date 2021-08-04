Gaitens slugs GLC home run in Tillsonburg

Great Lakes Canadians 16U catcher/third baseman Connor Gaitens ‘announced his presence with authority’ in a one-game return to Tillsonburg’s Sam Lamb Field on July 28.

Gaitens hit a home run against the Ontario Nationals in his first at-bat.

“First pitch,” Gaitens nodded. “Fastball, high inside.

“I’m not trying to hit home runs. As soon as you think of trying to put it over, you won’t put it over. You learn that the hard way. I have the same approach every time or mostly every time. If I see a fastball early I’m just driving, I’m barrelling the fastball. I don’t really think about the home runs, they kind of just happen here and there.

“I like to think of myself as a gap-to-gap hitter. I barrel the ball consistently – that’s my goal. I think of myself as an RBI guy.”

Recalling his last year playing peewee in Tillsonburg, Gaitens, who lives in Courtland, remembers putting one over the Optimist fence.

“It was a 2-0 fastball – that was second-year peewee. I think I had five total that year. At OBAs there was a shorter fence and I had like three home runs there.”

In the field, Gaitens said he does not have a preference between catcher and third base.

“Even in Tillsonburg I played both, but I just kind of keep loving it every time I play it. It’s not like I like one better than the other, I like both.”

Gaitens played both positions on the 28th, starting at third.

“Usually we don’t switch in the middle of a game,” he said, noting the Canadians usually have double-headers so he’ll switch for the second game. “I don’t really have a preference for it.”

Pitching, however, was something he left behind in Tillsonburg.

“I was pitching for a bit when I first went there (GLC), and I was a good pitcher in Tillsonburg, but I guess I wasn’t the best pitcher when I moved there. And now we have ‘pitcher only’ which means they only pitch. Some only pitch 2-3 innings on a weekend. There aren’t too many two-position players.”