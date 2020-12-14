Article content
The days get busier. The to-do lists are longer. The indulgence and consumption of rich foods and libations become tripled. Bank accounts are dwindled. The holiday fog rolls in thick and lingers well into the New Year.
How does all of this affect us during one of the most wonderful times of the year?
SPENCER: Holiday fog – Let go of fear, obligation, guilt
One of the most asked questions in December each year is “Are you ready yet?” While the occasional bizarrely organized person (who we all secretly judge) may reply “since August” most replies are sprinkled with a dusting of panic and worry. “Not yet!”
The holiday fog washes over us. We rack our brains with strategic shopping tactics for the perfect gift for that one family member that has everything or for the kids that want it all, while playing Do-si-do with our savings and credit cards. Our bellies (and heads) are challenged by the over consumption. The stress settles into our neck, shoulders and backs. Our breath becomes shallower and quicker releasing a hormone called “cortisol” (also known as the stress hormone). We might sleep less and challenge our immune system during a year when you need a strong immunity!