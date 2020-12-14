SPENCER: Holiday fog – Let go of fear, obligation, guilt

Article content continued

So, what can we do?

This year has its own flavour of added pandemic stress, but there are still so many enjoyable times we can celebrate over holiday season. But how do we keep that our focus?

We let go of fear, obligation, and guilt! (Acronym for FOG)

What if we worry less that we will get it all done? We can make our own lists (and check it twice) of what is really important.

What if we honour ourselves a little more this year noticing how we feel in our bodies, our minds and our hearts? What if we honour the circumstances too, knowing that next holiday season will be different?

Can we let go of guilt for eating those amazing chocolate drizzled shortbread cookies and enjoy them (in moderation), while eating healthy organic vegetables and fruit still? What if ignoring that we are over-tired with a sore lower back was replaced with us taking a nap with a heating pad?

Stay present, in the now. What does this moment need from you?

The more we practice present moment awareness, the more we can enjoy life. When we take care of ourselves and listen to our needs of the now, we can balance the scale of chaos with a bubble bath and a hot cocoa (with or without a shot of Baileys).

So I invite you to ask yourself, what do you need to stay balanced until the holiday fog clears?

To whatever holiday you celebrate, let it be full of tidings of comfort and joy in each and every present moment you experience.

(A wellness column by Kelly Spencer: writer, life coach, yoga & meditation teacher, holistic healer and a mindful life enthusiast! If you would like to see an article on a specific topic, please email kelly@indigolounge.ca)