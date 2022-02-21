Article content

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

tap here to see other videos from our team. Try refreshing your browser, or Olympics provided a good diversion Back to video

A week seems to go by in about a day, and a day in a matter of minutes. It is almost the end of February and I think I missed January altogether. Yet, recovering from anesthetic takes a lot longer than it used to. Since my hospital visit was on a Friday I was able to take the whole weekend to find my feet.

I felt good but didn’t have any oomph. I found myself napping which is something I never do during the day. I have to say it was the perfect excuse to lounge, laze, doze and cocoon. I fully enjoyed my quiet time but the best part, Doc says I am good for five years.

Did you watch the Olympics with as much enthusiasm as I did? It was a good diversion from all the other things we have to worry about. None of us wants to think of war in Ukraine, the unsettling goings on elsewhere in the world or the cost of everything we need. I am sure the price of gas is way up but I haven’t driven anywhere in so long I had to fight through the cobwebs to get in the van to go pick up a few groceries.

It’s been sports overload for sure but it’s so confusing because of the different time zone. I think it’s funny to watch the same sport on an American station and a Canadian station. It’s like the commentators are watching a completely different event.

I do have some complaints. I don’t think any Russian athletes should be there at all. I feel bad for the athletes who likely don’t have any say but maybe it is up to them to take a stand and start to make the necessary changes.

Who decided the colour of the Canadian uniform? Someone thought red Crayola, drying blood and Canadian Goth was an appropriate colour scheme? Is it meant to be a statement like baggy clothes and wispy strands of hair for free style skiers and snowboarders?