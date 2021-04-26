Writer pleads for end to lockdowns

Article content

“Let not your heart be troubled.”

To me I see this as having faith to keep going and believe. What is happening out there? I cannot sit back any longer to the hate we are facing every day. Our land is not glorious and free.

Since when is it OK to judge everyone for having an opinion? Since when is it OK to only offer business to a select group of people? Since when is it OK to allow such hatred be continued on a daily basis? Since when did we allow this to consume our every day lives? Why have we turned our backs on our friends, families or neighbours?

On Monday, April 19 my heart said enough for the last time. I chose to stand. I am standing for my son, who has not seen his best friend in over a year, for my husband who has a right to work hard every day as a Canadian to put food on our table and for all his employees’ tables, for my parents and our friends who are stuck in their homes “quarantining” after returning home from out of country, (even though they have had multiple negative tests), for the seniors who are scared to leave their homes who should be living their best lives, and for my daughters to show them that as a mom and a woman you can be strong in what you believe in.