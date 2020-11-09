We need more support for the homeless

I am writing as a concerned citizen of planet Earth and Oxford County to talk about a concern near and dear to me, not only me but thousands of other families.

With this world being as crazy as it is, especially this present year with COVID economy woes, businesses closing, people losing jobs, and with the new normal, or is it the new normal?

We all have had to bear the brunt of this disease and many other things.

Our government keeps welcoming strangers into our land and giving them all the money they need, housing and other perks. How is that even fair to all Canadians who are already struggling in daily life? Where is our cut of the pie? In my community as well as countless others, the elderly, veterans and homeless people of all walks of life and circumstance are suffering to make it day by day! They all have to live crumb to crumb, handouts to handouts, etc. How is that fair?

Town of Tillsonburg and surrounding cities are seeing a growing number of homeless and others living in poverty with nowhere to live or turn to for help.

If any organizations help or assistance it is bare minimum!

Our communities need to band together and do some projects such as tiny housing for the homeless, such as other major cities have started to do. Rent or lease cheap abandoned buildings, for example motels etc. like Toronto did for the homeless! More assistance to elderly and veterans, etc. as well.

If Toronto and other major cities can step up and build places or lease places for the homeless why then can’t our communities? We need to rally for more funding, resources to get this done.

CMHA, the Alzheimer Society and other local authorities and organizations need more government funding and avenues to help in all these situations.

We as a family are tired of the same broken system where a glimpse of any help directly and quickly goes south and fades away.

I am reaching out for suggestions, any help out there to be given, and any sympathetic ears that can help us all.

Stephanie Hanley

Tillsonburg