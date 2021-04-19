Volunteers - The Power of Many!

Article content

April 18 to 24 is National Volunteer Week – a week to recognize and celebrate those who have given so much to our hospital.

We value our volunteers at Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital. They selflessly offer their time, talent and expertise to enhance the patient and visitor experience, while supporting staff as needed. Volunteers have, and always will, play a vital role in our hospital community. This has been an extraordinary year – and never has the impact of our volunteers been recognized and missed so much.

Volunteers answer wayfinding questions at our information desk, provide great customer service at our coffee/gift shop, assist with mealtimes, porter patients, complete appointment reminder calls and offer support to family members.

Volunteers provide strategic direction and governance as members of the TDMH Board of Directors, the Hospital Foundation, the Volunteer Association Board, and various Advisory Committees.