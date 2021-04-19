Volunteers - The Power of Many!
April 18 to 24 is National Volunteer Week – a week to recognize and celebrate those who have given so much to our hospital.
We value our volunteers at Tillsonburg District Memorial Hospital. They selflessly offer their time, talent and expertise to enhance the patient and visitor experience, while supporting staff as needed. Volunteers have, and always will, play a vital role in our hospital community. This has been an extraordinary year – and never has the impact of our volunteers been recognized and missed so much.
Volunteers answer wayfinding questions at our information desk, provide great customer service at our coffee/gift shop, assist with mealtimes, porter patients, complete appointment reminder calls and offer support to family members.
Volunteers provide strategic direction and governance as members of the TDMH Board of Directors, the Hospital Foundation, the Volunteer Association Board, and various Advisory Committees.
TDMH volunteers have been known to brighten an elderly patient’s day through music, offer words of comfort and encouragement to patients and their family members, or simply lend a steadying hand when needed. Our volunteers enhance the patient and visitor experience on a daily basis through human contact and compassion. The value they bring to our hospital is immeasurable.
2020 has been a difficult year for all. The national theme for Volunteer Week is particularly poignant this year “the VALUE of ONE, the Power of MANY!” With Spring in the air and vaccines on the horizon, we look forward to the day when we can safely call back ALL of our volunteers. We value our volunteers!!
If you are interested in becoming a member of this valuable team, please contact Stacia Hanson at 519-842-3611 ext. 5295 or stacia.hanson@tdmh.on.ca
Stacia Hanson
Volunteer Coordinator, TDMH