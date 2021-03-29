Small business owner thanked

Letters to the Editor
Mar 29, 2021  •  5 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
LetterLogo

I just want to thank Keith Beres for a very informed article (Norfolk & Tillsonburg News, March 18) on being a small business owner during the last year due to COVID-19.

It is refreshing to see how he has coped, just stating facts with no finger pointing and very informative. A very great article.

I hope when Keith is able to re-open that the young people from Tillsonburg and area will support him and his business (unfortunately as I am a senior, I will not be there).

THANKS Keith.
Karen Reid,

Tillsonburg

Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Latest National Stories

News Near Tillsonburg

This Week in Flyers