Seasonal parking needed for St. Williams ice fishing
A successful ice fishing season is still under way on Lake Erie (as of March 2), with the main access being Townline Road in St. Williams.
It has been an opportunity for guys, gals and families to enjoy ice fishing and ice skating while safely distancing and going home with some Lake Erie perch.
Watching the little ones trying to manually auger through the ice is hilarious; watching parents teach their children the fundamentals is inspiring.
Visitors accessed local business, bought gas and generated much needed income for this unique community.
Last year the outfitters were left without revenue as the lake did not freeze at all. This year has been a success, that is if you discount the parking tickets given to everyone parking on Townline Road. Thankfully a farmer opened his field to allow parking as the by-law officer seemed to be there constantly ticketing vehicles over and over.
The road has little or no traffic unless you are ice fishing, but there are no parking signs there to provide access and safe delivery of boats in the summer months.
I would implore Norfolk County to seriously consider amending the signage to read ‘No Parking,’ then qualify below ‘April 1 – November 30.’ This would allow for both summer and winter activities to work in harmony with each other. As the county struggles to encourage tourism, many have indicated that the constant fines each and every time will make them seriously consider other locations. As you aware, this past summer there were thousands of folks in Turkey Point, the majority being from out of town and the GTA, while not distanced or masked, the visitors were given “warnings.”
If ever there was an opportunity to collect fines, it was then. Of course that would be confrontational, unlike issuing parking tickets when no one is in sight. Hopefully, Norfolk County will seriously and immediately consider amending these signs.
Brenda Himburg
Norfolk County