Article content

As I received my vaccine shot a few weeks ago, I looked around the room at the Woodstock Community Centre, stunned by what I saw.

It seemed utterly surreal to see dozens of people getting a shot. Is this really happening, I thought.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Protect yourself, protect your community Back to video

So I asked the nurse if she was used to this unusual sight.

She replied that by now, she was rather accustomed to it.

However, what she couldn’t get over, and what discouraged her was that so many people still thought it was a hoax, that the threat of COVID-19 was overblown, and people were opposing the lockdown.

That group included her own in-laws.

Sadly, it won’t appear real to them until COVID hits them personally.

In the meantime, she can only hope that someday, they will wake up to reality and finally come for a vaccine shot.

To protect them, and their community

Matthew Scholtz

Tillsonburg