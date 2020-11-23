Poppy campaign was successful in Tillsonburg

On behalf of the Royal Canadian Legion, Varnavair Br. 153, I wish to thank the businesses that responded to our letter appeal, those businesses that allowed us to set up tables in their establishments, and those that allowed us to put poppy boxes in their stores.

A very big thank you goes to all Tillsonburg and area residents who generously donated to this year’s campaign. When we were planning for the 2020 Poppy Campaign, we were concerned about the effect COVID-19 would have on the donations. No need to worry as our donors allowed us to raise $28,000. These funds will allow us to continue to serve our veterans and their families.

Again, thank you to all who contributed to the success of the 2020 Poppy Campaign.

Yours In Remembrance,

Don Burton

Tillsonburg Poppy Chairman