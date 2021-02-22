Article content

Regarding Pastor Steve Richardson and the charges brought against him.

His actions, comments and response speak volumes and shows a lack of accountability as a disciple of God and a person responsible for the guidance of his parishioners. He has encouraged others to break laws set by experts in the field of infectious disease.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Pastor’s actions show disrespect for God’s teachings Back to video

His congregation looks to him for the right path, and these are the actions he has chosen to convey?

He has displayed total disregard and disrespect for God’s teachings, and the law. These laws were put in place to protect and prevent death in our community.

Southwestern Public Health placed restrictions and they became law. He chose to break those laws and encourage his congregation to do the same.

This is not God’s work.

And yes there is a very significant difference between whether or not we are required to wear masks and whether or not we’re allowed to gather for worship.