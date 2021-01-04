LETTER: Virtual Great Ride ‘n Stride raises $9,771

Article content

2020 was been a tough year for volunteer organizations to raise much-needed funds.

The Canadian Cancer Society is among them.

Locally, the Tillsonburg CCS branch, like others across Canada, was forced to cancel all hands-on fundraising projects.

To raise at least some money to support the ongoing research, educational and patient support projects, our Great Ride ‘n’ Stride was changed from the usual April to a late fall virtual event.

Unfortunately, the timing did clash with other obligations and participation was less than hoped. However, we did raise some $9,771.

We would like to thank our sponsors, Maurice J. Verhoeve Funeral Homes, Ostrander’s Funeral Home and Green Lea Ag. Centre Inc., The Norfolk & Tillsonburg News for its editorial and advertising support and the ad sponsors, all those who donated, and Carrianne Hall at Trinkets Gift Shoppe for helping collect funds.

Hopefully, COVID-19 will be sufficiently controlled to allow us to resume normal fundraising in 2021.

Bill Pratt

Tillsonburg