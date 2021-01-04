LETTER: Virtual Great Ride ‘n Stride raises $9,771

Jan 04, 2021  •   •  1 minute read
From left are Bill Pratt, Melissa Boesterd, president of the Tillsonburg branch of the Canadian Cancer Society, and Tillsonburg Mayor Stephen Molnar at the April 2019 Great Ride ‘n Stride. This year a virtual fundraiser was held in October. (Chris Abbott/Norfolk & Tillsonburg News/File Photo)

2020 was been a tough year for volunteer organizations to raise much-needed funds.

The Canadian Cancer Society is among them.
Locally, the Tillsonburg CCS branch, like others across Canada, was forced to cancel all hands-on fundraising projects.

To raise at least some money to support the ongoing research, educational and patient support projects, our Great Ride ‘n’ Stride was changed from the usual April to a late fall virtual event.

Unfortunately, the timing did clash with other obligations and participation was less than hoped. However, we did raise some $9,771.

We would like to thank our sponsors, Maurice J. Verhoeve Funeral Homes, Ostrander’s Funeral Home and Green Lea Ag. Centre Inc., The Norfolk & Tillsonburg News for its editorial and advertising support and the ad sponsors, all those who donated, and Carrianne Hall at Trinkets Gift Shoppe for helping collect funds.

Hopefully, COVID-19 will be sufficiently controlled to allow us to resume normal fundraising in 2021.

Bill Pratt

Tillsonburg

