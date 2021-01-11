LETTER: SOMA mission should be deferred

Article content

I recently read the Dec. 7, 2020 minutes of the Town of Tillsonburg budget meeting.

I found two items that caused concern.

The first was that not all elected officials were in attendance for this important meeting.

The second was that council approved a $16,000 expenditure for a SOMA Asia mission for Mayor (Stephen) Molnar and Development Commissioner Cephas Panschow to attend.

At a time when the world is still in a COVID-19 state of pandemic I find this item to be a foolish expense to the taxpayers of Tillsonburg this year. It should be deferred to the 2022 budget, or dropped all together.

Have any of the past SOMA Asia missions benefited

Tillsonburg financially?

Don Burton

Tillsonburg