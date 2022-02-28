LETTER: Norfolk Community Help Centre thanks its supporters

At the Norfolk Community Help Centre, we know that sometimes all it takes to change the world is a little support.

Since our beginning in 1991, we have been assisting our community in various ways with settlement, employment, education, translation support, and agency referrals. If you need help applying for Canada Pension Plan, Child Tax Benefits, applying for a job, or need to connect with community supports, we are here to help you!

Come visit us in person at 505 Fairground Road, Langton, located beside Houghton Public School, or give us a call at 519-875-4601.

We would like to thank some local businesses who have supported us financially.

A very heartfelt thank you to the United Way of Haldimand and Norfolk for their ongoing support and financial contribution of $7,500. Thank you to 100 Norfolk Men Who Give a Damn with their contribution of $7,400, thank you to the Walmart Canada Community Grant in Tillsonburg with their contribution of $1,000, and to First Ontario Credit Union of Tillsonburg Community Impact Fund of $500.

We are so grateful for the generous financial support from organizations like these, which helped us to support more than 2,000 individuals in our community last year alone.

We look forward to serving you!

Nancy Hildebrand,

Executive director,

Norfolk Community Help Centre