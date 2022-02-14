LETTER: Friendly people in Tillsonburg

I’m 72 and I’m new to Tillsonburg. I have been here a couple of years and we find this town very good.

I was in Tillsonburg the other day and I walked up to Chrissy’s Catering on Brock Street.

She was shovelling snow on the path outside to make sure people could get into the restaurant.

When I got close, I said, ‘Hey you’re doing a fantastic job, how about coming and doing mine for me?’

She (Katie) stopped shovelling, looked me in the face, and said, ‘Sir, if you really need it I will come when I finish work.’

My place had already been cleared, but it brightened my day knowing that somebody would do that for me and then I thought how nice it was. To have somebody say that to a total stranger, I thought that was absolutely fantastic.

We find that this community is very nice to live in and people are very friendly. It just blew me away that somebody would say that.

Morris Bramley

Tillsonburg