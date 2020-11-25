LETTER: Arena issue reveals a larger challenge for Chatham-Kent

The arena issue may be more critical than what our municipal administration understands.

With or without amalgamation, Chatham-Kent is a rural-urban setting, affording us the opportunity to attract senior and young families with the two areas of a living environment – the community of Chatham catering to urban tastes and our bordering communities catering to rural tastes.

Roughly half of our revenue is generated from rural Chatham-Kent. It’s a balancing act! CK must invoke the rule of “effective marketing” to identify the potential market of senior and younger families and then affordably creating the environment to best attract them to CK.

We cannot do that without fully structured rural communities.

We are only losing a combined cost of about $23,000 per month for all 10 arenas, representing only part of an amount our office has calculated lost monthly by CK through its diluted level of managing. Remember, our arenas were built to complement growth, not to make a profit.

An urban-rural area can be a marketable goldmine by maximizing investment revenues by securing a full diverse population of senior and new families, letting them choose an urban or rural setting, rather than just one or the other.

You can’t tell people where they want to live! It is imperative we maintain an effective rural community infrastructure, having libraries, arenas, education, entertainment, shopping, retail, commercial and industrial in the same fashion that Chatham continues to do.

Senior and young family investment is worth an average of about $725,000 per family. Four new investment families alone would pay our annual 10 arena operating deficit. Keeping our rural arenas in full operation keeps a full rural infrastructure value, thus giving CK a market venue and best chance to increase growth.

In 2018, a proposal was provided to CK for the sole purpose of re-balancing CK’s urban-rural investment by maintaining hard and soft-core infrastructure. It would give rural communities equal profile and equal opportunity through the municipal website. When presented to CK, it seemed to fall on deaf ears. It’s almost as if CK wants to abandon the rural area to make room for all the financial support to go to Chatham at the expense of the rest of the municipality.

The proposal guaranteed that anyone visiting the CK web portal would automatically be introduced and “welcomed” to Chatham-Kent, identifying and automatically marketing each rural community rather than just Chatham. The site would feature each community with a “mouse over,” bringing up each rural community’s amenities for shopping, recreation, education, theatre, retail, commercial, investment opportunity, annual events, and allowing each chamber and BIA to piggy-back on the site to introduce their community’s attributes.

Additionally, the presentation called for CK to publish quarterly infrastructure investment so each resident would know what’s being invested in their area. Overall, every visitor/investor to CK’s web site would readily understand that Chatham-Kent is not Chatham but comprises 23 fully equipped and serviced communities.

Our experience with CK would describe them wanting at times to do things their way rather than the right way. Dismantling our rural communities would be a continuance of ongoing mistakes.

To obtain a courtesy copy of the rural urban marketing web site proposal please email john@municipalprojects.ca.

John K. Cryderman

Chatham