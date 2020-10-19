Legion prepares for Remembrance Day

This time of the year finds the Tillsonburg Legion busy preparing for our annual Poppy Campaign and the Act of Remembrance on Nov. 11.

This year’s campaign runs from Friday, Oct. 30 to Tuesday, Nov. 10.

With thanks to local businesses and the residents of Tillsonburg and area, the 2019 campaign raised more than $20,000. With these funds we supported our local Veterans, Veterans at Parkwood Institute through the Care and Comfort Fund, and Veterans arts programs, local bursaries to Glendale High School graduates, the Varnavair Cadet Unit, the annual Veterans’ Banquet, and restoration of the 1943 anti-aircraft monument located at the Legion.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, you will notice changes to our normal ceremonies.

We will have our poppy tables at Metro, Sobeys, Town Centre Mall and Zehrs. If you wish to volunteer for two and a half hours to sit at a poppy table, call the branch at 519-842-5281.

We will not be holding our annual Silent Walk. We encourage people to go for their own silent walk on November 11 and reflect on loved ones and others that gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms.

The service at the cenotaph will see a smaller official parade and fewer wreaths being laid, as many will be laid prior to the official ceremony. We encourage anyone attending the cenotaph to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. At this time, we are trying to arrange live streaming of the ceremony, and Rogers Cable 12 will broadcast the ceremony at 3 p.m. November 11.

In an effort to make donating to the poppy campaign easier, you may E-Transfer donations to branch153poppy@yahoo.com.

Yours In Remembrance,

Don Burton,

Poppy Chairperson, Br. 153, Tillsonburg