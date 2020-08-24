A tribute to a friend
(Brenda Fitzgerald, recently interim coordinator at the Helping Hand Food Bank in Tillsonburg, wrote a letter of appreciation – and a tribute – to her friend, Joan Clarkson, who is retiring from the food bank after nearly 12 years, mostly as co-ordinator, and since June, community relations co-ordinator.)
How do I sum up Joan Clarkson as she retires from the Helping Hand Food Bank?
Joyful – when you received a grant or donation – especially when it was for children.
Obstacles – were just part of the challenge to achieve your goals.
Always Right – when your mind was made up.
Nocturnal – often working late at night.
Clear in your own mind – even though the rest of us couldn’t always follow you!
Loved by many – for what you did and who you are.
Avid advocate – for those less fortunate.
Relentless – in your fight to end hunger in our town.
Knowledgeable, keen – in your endeavours to create a better life for many.
Stubborn – when necessary.
Optimistic – always – “when we need it, it will come in”.
Never failing in your dedication to a cause so very dear to your heart.
“Thank You, Joan, from one of your ‘slaves’ who learned a lot from you, respects your tenacity, and will always have great memories of our time spent together.
“Congratulations on your retirement. You’ve earned it! But I know you’re not finished yet! You will find some other endeavour that will benefit from your knowledge and dedication.”
Very Best Wishes,
Brenda Fitzgerald
