A tribute to a friend

(Brenda Fitzgerald, recently interim coordinator at the Helping Hand Food Bank in Tillsonburg, wrote a letter of appreciation – and a tribute – to her friend, Joan Clarkson, who is retiring from the food bank after nearly 12 years, mostly as co-ordinator, and since June, community relations co-ordinator.)

How do I sum up Joan Clarkson as she retires from the Helping Hand Food Bank?

Joyful – when you received a grant or donation – especially when it was for children.

Obstacles – were just part of the challenge to achieve your goals.

Always Right – when your mind was made up.

Nocturnal – often working late at night.

Clear in your own mind – even though the rest of us couldn’t always follow you!

Loved by many – for what you did and who you are.

Avid advocate – for those less fortunate.

Relentless – in your fight to end hunger in our town.

Knowledgeable, keen – in your endeavours to create a better life for many.

Stubborn – when necessary.

Optimistic – always – “when we need it, it will come in”.

Never failing in your dedication to a cause so very dear to your heart.

“Thank You, Joan, from one of your ‘slaves’ who learned a lot from you, respects your tenacity, and will always have great memories of our time spent together.

“Congratulations on your retirement. You’ve earned it! But I know you’re not finished yet! You will find some other endeavour that will benefit from your knowledge and dedication.”

Very Best Wishes,

Brenda Fitzgerald