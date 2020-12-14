LETTER: Stay tuned for Explore Tillsonburg in June

Article content

Further to Laurel Beechey’s Dec. 10 column, I would like readers of this paper to know the following.

Since its inception in 1982, the Tillsonburg Horticultural Society has planted native Carolinian trees to honour presidents of the Society. Each tree is marked with an engraved stone with that person’s name and the name of the tree. Most of the trees Laurel listed in her column can be found in the Tillsonburg Cemetery and scattered through Participark. (My tree, honouring my first term as Tillsonburg Horticultural Society president, is an Ohio Buckeye in Participark.)

The Parks, Beautification and Cemetery Advisory Committee (Paul DeCloet is currently the chair) has plans for an Explore Tillsonburg event on June 6, 2021 in Coronation Park. One aspect of the event will be the opportunity for Tillsonburg citizens to walk the trail with tree experts to learn about our native species. Stay tuned for more details as we get closer to the date, making plans with whatever COVID protocols are in place then.

Christine Nagy,

Tillsonburg Horticultural Society president and Parks, Beautification & Cemetery Advisory Committee vice-chair