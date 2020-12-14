Article content

Binge-watching television shows has become all the rage during the COVID-19 pandemic. With little or no live sports to watch during much of this time and with no new episodes of ongoing series being produced, we have turned our attention to shows that are already “in the can,” and we’re gobbling them up quickly on platforms such as Netflix, Crave and Tubi.

Now that colder weather has set in and Christmas season is well underway, we’re back in front of our TV sets as we were when the pandemic first began.

JIGGENS: Nostalgic treasures to be found on YouTube

The latest binge-watching fad seems to be an appetite for the vast array of Hallmark Christmas movies, which can be seen not only on the aforementioned viewing platforms, but also on such TV channels as W and Lifetime. These particular movies – airing 24 hours a day on at least one channel – tend to be made from the same template, with essentially the same plot and even the same casting in many cases. I’ve noticed a core group of actors and actresses who have appeared in five or six of these cookie cutter-type movies, playing entirely different characters.